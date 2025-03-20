Ranking the top 5 teams with the best wicketkeeper-batters in IPL 2025 ft. SRH

Wicket-keepers are a non-negotiable aspect of any cricket team, and it is not like you can overload the squad with many. So, picking the right wicket-keeper who gels with the batting plans becomes crucial from team combination and balance's perspective.

As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, there is only room for the best of the best glovemen to feature in such a competitive environment. In modern-day cricket, wicket-keepers are not only picked for their ability with the gloves, instead their prowess with the bat heavily factors in the decision too.

Instances of multiple wicket-keepers in the same playing XI is a common sight, especially in franchise cricket, and it will continue to be in the future.

On that note, let us rank the top 5 teams with the best wicketkeeper-batters in IPL 2025.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG have wicket-keepers worth INR 48 crore, and that speaks volumes. In Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, the franchise arguably have two of the most explosive white-ball wicket-keeper batters in the world. The left-handed duo, if paired together in the middle-order, have the ability to turn around matches in a matter of a few overs.

Pooran is familiar with playing alongside a fellow wicket-keeper squad as LSG had KL Rahul as their skipper in their first cycle since 2022. Rishabh Pant is highly likely to don the gloves, and his wicket-keeping work has been immaculate. This augurs well since the Caribbean ace is brilliant as a fielder, whether it be inside the circle, or while manning the boundaries in the deep.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH's primary wicket-keeping options include the destructive pair of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, both equally capable of wreaking havoc through sheer aggression.

Both Kishan and Klaasen have been keeping wickets consistently in the IPL in the recent past. The former was the first-choice wicket-keeper for the Mumbai Indians (MI), while the latter donned the gloves for SRH.

However, both also have experience while playing as a fielder. Kishan did not sport the gloves when he was on the Indian team sheet alongside Rishabh Pant. Similarly, Klaasen used to operate as a fielder when playing alongside Quinton de Kock in the international circuit.

This comes across as hardly a headache for SRH as both are present in the team for their explosive ability with the bat. With Kishan taking down the pacers at the top, and Klaasen coming into the picture to handle the spinners, their co-existence is a major boon for SRH.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR have two quality wicket-keeping options in Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, with both being overseas options, there is only a slim chance that both will be included in the playing XI together. However, it is a favorable headache to have as both players are well capable of handling the role, and fit into the vacancy at the top of the order quite well.

Despite their prowess, they are two very different kinds of players. Quinton de Kock brings experience with him, and the ability to hold one end with his strokeplay and traditional T20 batting. Gurbaz, on the other hand, leans more towards the modern t20 batter with the ability to switch gears effortlessly.

The franchise also has a local wicket-keeping option in Luvnith Sisodia, who has been in the circuit for quite a while, awaiting a breakthrough.

#4 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR are perhaps the only side to have two high-profile wicket-keepers on their retention list. Skipper Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel cost RR a combined INR 32 crore.

Samson has been on the rise as a wicket-keeper batter, breaking into the Indian T20I side at last. His new role as an opener has given him a lifeline, and he is set to reprise the same role within the franchise setup following Jos Buttler's release. He had his most successful IPL campaign in 2024, registering 531 runs at a strike rate of 153.47.

Dhruv Jurel's responsibilities have compounded right at the start of the campaign as he has been tasked with the wicket-keeping duties due to Sanju Samson's injuries. He also has a lot to prove, with only potential so far to back his case instead of actual numbers. The franchise have shown a lot of faith in Jurel, and he has a huge role to play in the middle order this season.

#5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB were in search of new wicket-keeping options after Dinesh Karthik retired from Indian cricket at the end of the 2024 campaign. The franchise went hard during the 2025 mega auction to bag the pair of Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma for a combined INR 22.50 crore.

Given how important their roles are in the batting order, there is a high chance that both of them might feature in the same playing XI. Salt has the responsibility of setting up the tempo at the top, much like he did for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last season.

Jitesh Sharma, on the other hand, could be handed the finishing duties alongside Tim David and Liam Livingstone. The Vidarbha wicket-keeper has fulfilled the role quite well with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in recent seasons, and RCB could potentially put 15-20 runs extra on the board, or shave an over in their run chase if he is on song.

