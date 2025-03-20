Ranking the top 5 teams with the best wrist spinners in IPL 2025 ft. KKR

How often do we hear the phrase - 'Wrist spinners are potential match-winners'? The outcome of more than half the T20 games comes down to the team with the better wrist-spinners outduelling their counterparts from the other team.

The upcoming 2025 IPL season should be no different with wickets in the middle overs becoming a bigger premium than ever, considering the outlandish run-scoring rate in the powerplay and the death overs. Almost all the participating teams have a world-class wrist spinner in their ranks, while some have multiple such bowlers.

Yet, a few teams lack a world-class wrist spinner and that could ultimately decide their fate in the IPL 2025 season.

On that note, let us rank the top five IPL 2025 teams with the best lineup of wrist spinners. It should not come as a surprise if the final points table ends up being similar to this top five - an indication of the value wrist spinners bring.

#5 Gujarat Titans

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT) retained the ever-reliable Rashid Khan ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. The Afghan star is arguably the best T20 spinner in world cricket, with incredible numbers in international cricket and the IPL.

Despite a relatively down season in the IPL, Rashid boasts incredible numbers with 149 wickets at an average of 21.82 and an economy of under 7 in 121 IPL outings.

Yet, Rashid aside, GT boast only one other bonafide wrist spinner in leggie Rahul Tewatia. The 31-year-old has been only sparingly used in the last few IPL seasons with no wickets since 2022.

However, Tewatia is more accomplished compared to the second wrist spinners of the other five teams that did not make this list. He has 32 IPL wickets overall and 69 scalps in his T20 career.

#4 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have gone for the 'Spin-to-win' approach in an attempt to win a second IPL title in the upcoming season. Despite missing out on retaining Yuzvendra Chahal, RR acquired Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the auction.

The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries over the last two IPL seasons, resulting in his absence in 2024 and only eight appearances in 2023. However, he finished second in the Purple Cap race in 2022 with 26 wickets at a stunning average of 16.53.

Hasaranga has been in red-hot form in T20Is, with 40 wickets at an average of under 15 in his 21 games since the start of 2024. Giving Hasaranga company in the wrist-spin department will be the talented left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

An accomplished first-class bowler, Kartikeya has only played 12 IPL games over two seasons, 2022 and 2023, for the Mumbai Indians. Yet, he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of under 8.50 in those limited opportunities.

RR also has the services of Riyan Parag, whose leg-spinners continue to prosper by the year in domestic cricket. Despite being rarely used in the IPL, Parag has 151 total wickets across formats in overall domestic cricket.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went all out on spin during the auction, considering the turning wickets likely to be on offer in their home games.

While they brought back hometown hero Ravichandran Ashwin to pair with Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise also acquired a couple of accomplished wrist spinners. Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad continues to be an enigma for batters all around the world.

The left-arm angle, coupled with the mystery spin factor, has made Noor arguably the best wrist spinner in the shortest format. The 20-year-old is coming off an outstanding SA20 season, finishing with 13 wickets at an average of 17.53 and an economy of 6.90 in ten matches.

Noor also impressed in his two seasons with GT in 2023 and 2024, combining for 24 wickets in 23 outings. Noor aside, CSK also made a shrewd move with the buy of veteran leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

Although his stock has gone down over the last few IPL seasons, Gopal's 52 wickets overall in the league cannot be downplayed. He also enjoyed a sensational 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of under 12 and an economy of 6.14.

#2 SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH boast two of the best white-ball leg-spinners, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, in their squad for IPL 2025. The former has hardly played much in the IPL despite an impressive record of 29 wickets in 20 matches.

However, the Aussie leg-spinner is among the most accomplished white-ball bowlers in world cricket, helping Australia to titles in the 2021 T20 and 2023 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Chahar continues to fly under the radar despite boasting admirable numbers year in and year out in the IPL.

The 25-year-old, who has featured in a combined seven white-ball games for India, is an IPL veteran of 78 matches. Chahar has picked up 75 wickets in his IPL career at an average of 28.54 and an economy of 7.72.

The duo aside, SRH also has the Uttar Pradesh-born leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari as a third option. The 25-year-old is yet to play an IPL game but has picked up 17 wickets in five first-class outings.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Any team with India's Varun Chakaravarthy must be at the top of the wrist spinners' ranking, considering his incredible recent form. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fed off Varun's 21-wicket season to triumph and win their third title in IPL 2024.

Things have only skyrocketed for the 33-year-old since his dream 2024 IPL season. Varun has picked up an extraordinary 31 wickets in just 12 T20I games since his comeback to the Indian side on the back of the impressive IPL campaign last year.

His T20I brilliance earned him a spot in the Indian ODI side, where he has bagged 10 wickets in four outings to help India win the 2025 Champions Trophy. Apart from Varun, KKR also have 27-year-old leg-spinner Mayank Markande as a second wrist spinner in their ranks for IPL 2025.

Markande enjoyed a relatively successful run in his two seasons with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2023 and 2024. He picked up 20 wickets in 17 outings, helping the side finish as runners-up last year.

