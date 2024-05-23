Ranking Virat Kohli's 5 best knocks in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) wait for their first IPL trophy continues as their dream run in the 17th season came to an end after their loss against the Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator. RCB began the season on a dismal note, winning just one out of their first eight games.

They staged a turnaround for the ages and won six matches on the bounce to become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs, defying all odds. However, Virat Kohli's exceptional form remained consistent throughout the tournament. He finished the tournament with 741 runs to his name and played a pivotal role in turning RCB's fortunes around.

While Kohli did score a truckload of runs in the first half of the tournament, he remained in his shell during the middle overs and didn't take enough risks to maximise the run scoring. However, he raised his game to a whole new level in the latter half of the tournament to script an incredible comeback for RCB.

Kohli was ultra-aggressive in the powerplay and utilized every available opportunity to find boundaries, even in the middle overs. There was a stark difference in his approach from the first half, and the results were there for everyone to see. He grew from strength to strength as the tournament progressed.

Having said that, let's rank Virat Kohli's five best knocks from IPL 2024:

# 5. 47 off 29 balls vs Chennai Super Kings

Virat scored an important 47 against CSK in a virtual quarter-final.

Kohli might have scored five fifties and a century in the 2024 season, but the gritty 47-run knock against the Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a pivotal one. RCB needed to win the game by 18 runs or more to qualify for the playoffs.

Kohli came out all guns blazing in the powerplay and smashed a couple of big sixes to get the innings moving. However, a brief rain break completely changed the conditions as the ball started to grip and turn, making things difficult for Kohli and Faf du Plessis. The two modern greats fought through the situation and found a way to score runs.

Kohli's reaction after finding a couple of boundaries off the spinners showed that he was being made to earn each run. He was eventually dismissed for a well-made 47 off 29 deliveries, which was studded with three fours and four sixes. RCB managed to restrict CSK to 191 courtesy of a superb all-round bowling effort, thus securing the playoff berth.

# 4. 77 off 49 balls vs Punjab Kings

Kohli clubs one down the track during a client knock against PBKS in their second game.

After a loss in their season opener, RCB produced a good all-round performance courtesy of a superb knock from Virat Kohli in their second match. After being put into bat, the Punjab Kings posted an underwhelming 176 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kohli got a reprieve during Sam Curran's first over and that proved to be the game-changer. There was no looking back from there on, as Kohli kept finding the boundaries consistently and never allowed the required rate to creep.

His knock of 77 was laced with 11 fours and a couple of sixes, but couldn't quite take his side over the finish line. The situation looked pretty dicey for RCB at one stage, but the pair of Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror suddenly turned it around in the death overs with their blistering strokeplay, taking RCB home with four balls to spare.

# 3. 70 off 44 balls vs Gujarat Titans

Kohli raises his bat after scoring a fifty against GT.

In a match where a power-hitting masterclass from Will Jacks overshadowed his innings, Kohli still showed why he is one of the best white ball batters, especially in run chases. On the back of a brilliant knock by Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from Shahrukh Khan and David Miller, GT scored 200 after being put into bat.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis came out firing on all cylinders as RCB raced to 40 inside the first four overs, before losing their skipper. Will Jacks came in at No 3 and took the game by the scruff off the neck. He complimented Virat shot for shot as the partnership kept building.

Kohli struck six fours and three sixes during his stroke-filled knock of 70, but he took a backseat during an incredible onslaught from Jacks in the last two overs of the match. He smashed a six off Rashid Khan to complete his century and also hit the winning runs in the process.

# 2. 113 off 72 balls vs Rajasthan Royals

Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century against RR.

While Kohli couldn't quite make a match-winning impact with the only century he scored during the tournament, the innings was all about class and finesse. For a cricketing purist, his knock was a treat to the eyes.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and asked RCB to bat. The pitch didn't look a belter and while RCB didn't lose a wicket in the first 13 overs, they couldn't quite press on the accelerator, which affected their eventual score.

Kohli looked in great touch and relied on his ground shots rather than going for the risky shots. His knock of 113 was studded with 12 fours and four sixes, but the score of 183/3 proved nowhere close to being enough. Rajasthan chased down the target with five deliveries to spare on the back of a tremendous century from Jos Buttler and a breathtaking 69 from Sanju Samson.

# 1. 92 off 47 balls vs Punjab Kings

Enter caption

While Kohli consistent throughout the tournament, it was the intent to score at a brisk rate which made all the difference in the second half of the tournament for RCB. In a must-win game against the Punjab Kings, Kohli came out with an ultra-aggressive approach and kept plundering the Punjab bowling attack.

After utilising the fielding restrictions, Kohli kept up the attacking intent. He smashed seven fours and six sixes en route to 92 and laid the foundation for a massive score. Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green carried on the charge and took RCB to 241 in their 20 overs.

The Bengaluru bowlers were right on the money from the outset and the Punjab Kings were behind the eight ball from the word go. Mohammed Siraj and Swapnil Singh bowled well with the new ball. Rilee Rossouw played a fantastic counter-attacking knock but it went in vain as RCB registered a comprehensive 60-run win.

