Rating the IPL stars' performance in the NZ v AUS 1st T20I

Devon Conway's emphatic knock (99* off 59 balls) propelled New Zealand to a comfortable 53-run victory over arch-rivals Australia in the 1st of the 5-match T20I series, as a host of IPL stars failed to impress.

How IPL stars fared in the NZ v AUS 1st T20I

While Conway missed out on a contract in the IPL 2021 auction, there were a slew of stars on the field from both squads who would be plying their trade for the 8 IPL franchises come April.

1) Daniel Sams (RCB): 6.5/10

Traded from the Delhi Capitals in January, Daniel Sams' outing with the ball would have both pleased and worried the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans ahead of IPL 2021. The left-arm medium-pacer began well, scalping Martin Guptil and Kiwi captain Kane Williamson in his first two overs while giving away just 10 runs.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old's variations at the death did not prove too effective against the rampaging Conway as he finished with expensive figures of 2/40 off his 4 overs.

2) Jhye Richardson (PBKS): 7.5/10

The Punjab Kings' record signing, Jhye Richardson, showed just why the franchise decided to splash INR 14 cr to acquire his services at the recent IPL auction. The 24-year-old pacer impressed with his pace and control, picking up 2 wickets while giving away just 31 runs.

The Aussie's searing yorker that disturbed Tim Siefert's stumps was a sight to behold. Definitely one of the bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2021.

3) Kane Richardson (RCB): 2/10

Not a good outing for Kane Richardson, who was retained by RCB for IPL 2021, despite pulling out of IPL 2020. The right-arm pacer finished wicketless while also proving expensive, giving away 42 runs off his 4 overs.

Richardson needs to up his game, or he could disappear for a lot more at Bangalore's Chinnaswamy stadium, which is considered a graveyard for bowlers.

4) Adam Zampa (RCB): 6/10

Even though Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa wasn't too expensive, he failed to get a wicket and ended with 0/20 off his 3 overs, with Glenn Philips smashing him for a couple of sixes. Not much Zampa could have done on a pitch that did not offer too much for spinners.

5) Marcus Stoinis (DC): 4/10

A vital cog in the Delhi Capitals lineup last season, Marcus Stoinis had an average game by his standards. Though he managed to pick up a wicket off his 2 overs, Stoinis failed to get going with the bat and was dismissed for just 11. Delhi fans would be hoping the strapping allrounder finds form sooner rather than later.

6) Glenn Maxwell (RCB): 2/10

In the limelight after RCB broke the bank to buy him ahead of IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable game. The INR 14.25 cr recruit gave away 9 runs off the lone over that he bowled. The mercurial Aussie all-rounder failed with the bat, too, falling for just 1 to a Tim Southee outswinger. Not a good day at all for RCB fans!

7) Josh Philippe (RCB): 1/10

Forgettable outing for yet another RCB player as the talented Josh Philippe was sent packing by Trent Boult in just the second over of the Aussie innings. Nothing to write about for the youngster on his debut.

8) Mitchell Marsh (SRH): 7/10

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be quite pleased by Mitchell Marsh's performance. The all-rounder wasn't called upon to ball but was the lone bright spot for Australia with the bat. The right-hander stood tall amongst the ruins with a 33-ball 45, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.

9) Kane Williamson (SRH): 3/10

A rare failure with the bat for the Kiwi skipper. Kane Williamson only managed to score 12 before being sent back to the hut by Daniel Sams.

10) James Neesham (MI): 6.5/10

James Neesham provided good support to Devon Conway when the Kiwis were looking to accelerate. His 26 runs off 15 balls included 3 sixes and justified Mumbai's decision to acquire him at a measly base price of INR 50 lakh.

11) Mitchell Santner (CSK): 6/10

Mitchell Santner was his usual dependable self with the ball and picked up the last wicket of the match, ending with figures of 1/29. Earlier, he was only required to bat for 5 deliveries and remained not out on 7.

12) Trent Boult (MI): 8.5/10

The Aussie top order had no answer to New Zealand's swing king, Trent Boult. The left-armer got the ball to move appreciably and was rewarded with the wickets of Matthew Wade and Josh Philippe.

After his heroics in the last season for champions MI, Boult looks all set to roar in IPL 2021 too.

13) Kyle Jamieson (RCB): 5.5/10

The 6th RCB player on display, and the one who would have been the most closely watched by IPL fans. The 6-feet-8-inches-tall Jamieson was bought for a jaw-dropping INR 15 cr in the IPL 2021 auction by the Virat Kohli-led franchise.

However, with bowling figures of 1/32 off 3 overs, the RCB fans wouldn't be too pleased with the fast bowler's performance. With the pressure of the huge price-tag, the 26-year-old would be hoping to put up a better show in the next game to show why he deserves the moolah.