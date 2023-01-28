Ravi Bishnoi has a point to prove in IPL 2023

Ravi Bishnoi was called up to the Indian side last year following impressive performances in recent seasons of the IPL and a strong showing in the U-19 World Cup in 2020. The 22-year-old made a decent start to his international career but has failed to nail down his spot in India’s T20I setup.

The leg-spinner last represented India during their Asia Cup game against Pakistan last year. Despite Bishnoi performing fairly well in that game, with figures of 1-26 in his four overs, the Rajasthan-born player has not been a part of the T20I squad since.

Decent start in T20 cricket

Bishnoi has picked up 16 wickets in 10 T20I outings, while in the IPL, he has 37 wickets under his belt. The most striking part about the leg-spinner’s statistics is his ability to bowl economical spells against quality batters.

Bishnoi's economy rate is below eight in the IPL as well as in T20Is, indicating his ability to curb the opposition's scoring. With batters going ballistic in white-ball cricket, the leg-spinner’s ability to get through his overs economically can come in handy in crunch games.

Ravi Bishnoi will look to prove a point in IPL 2023 after international snub

In the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan last year, Ravi Bishnoi was one bowler the opposition batters found tough to read. Due to his angled run-up and unorthodox action, the Pakistan batters found it tough to score against him on a regular basis.

The U-19 World Cup finalist would have felt hard-done by after being snubbed for the T20I World Cup in Australia last year. Bishnoi was also left out of the squad for the recent limited-overs series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand and will look to impress selectors during the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Representing the Lucknow Super Giants franchise, Bishnoi is likely to be the primary spin bowling option for skipper KL Rahul and will look to repay coach Gautam Gambhir’s faith in him.

Even though India’s spin bowling department looks pretty settled, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav doing well along with Yuzvendra Chahal, while all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar add depth to the batting, the team management will look to have more options in the future.

With the next T20 World Cup still some distance away, Ravi Bishnoi will be eager to perform well for his franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL and earn his spot back in the Indian side.

