Ravi Bishnoi a pretty impressive leg-spinner, bowls a good wrong'un: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has named young Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi as one of the leg-spinners from the upcoming crop of slow bowlers to watch out for.

Ravi Bishnoi was highly impressive for the Indian U-19 team in the T20 World Cup held last year. He made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season and made an immediate impact, claiming 12 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.37. This year, he picked up four wickets in as many games before the event was suspended.

In an interaction with Cricwick, Rashid Khan was asked for his views on the upcoming leg-spinners in cricket. He said:

“There are so many good spinners. There is Shadab Khan (Pakistan). You cannot take him easily. From India, Ravi Bishnoi, who plays for Punjab Kings, is pretty impressive. He has a good wrong‘un, bowls nice leg spin. From Afghanistan, there is Qais Ahmad who is good as well. He will be a very handy bowler in the future. Almost every country has three-four emerging spinners. Hopefully they do well for their country and their respective teams and taste success in their future.”

According to Rashid Khan, the beauty of spin bowling is that each bowler has his own unique method to succeed. He explained:

“Lot of emerging spinners are coming up. Everyone is having different skills and they are tasting success making the most of the skills. For me, it is my pace and quick action that matters a lot. For some others, being slow makes them more effective and they are able to deceive batsmen in the air.”

That moment when you pick up your maiden IPL wicket.



Welcome to #Dream11IPL, Ravi Bishnoi #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/AsPdpoGpin — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020

Pressure and lack of experience could hamper Afghanistan in T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan

During the interview, Rashid Khan was also asked about Afghanistan's chances in the T20 World Cup. While stating that his team has the talent to do well in the mega event, the leg-spinner candidly admitted that pressure and lack of experience could hurt the side’s chances.

Rashid Khan said:

“Our chances of doing well are always better in the T20 format because our skills match more with the needs of T20. Everyone back home, they love T20. We have the talent and the skills, but we might struggle under pressure because of our lack of experience against the big teams."

"We haven’t played much against the big teams. We only play during World Cups and not during the other ODI, T20I and Test series'. We can improve and learn more about the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses if we play them more regularly. I have played all over the world, but one player cannot win you the match, it’s a team effort. Conditions will suit us (if the World Cup is held in the UAE). Again, it will all come down to handling pressure,” Rashid Khan further pointed out.

Rashid Khan has played 51 T20Is for Afghanistan and has taken 95 wickets at a strike rate of 12.10 and an economy rate of 6.21.

Edited by Sai Krishna