Ravindra Jadeja's 3 best IPL finishes with the bat for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja has arguably become a legend in the history of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after hitting the winning runs in their win over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. The all-rounder was swarmed by CSK players as he snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The way an emotional MS Dhoni lifted Jadeja and how the team celebrated showed how big the moment was for them, equalling Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL titles. However, this isn't the first time that Jadeja has shown his finishing skills with the bat for the Men in Yellow.

Let's take a look at three instances where Ravindra Jadeja proved to be the hero for the Chennai Super Kings with the bat:

#3 4*(1) vs RCB, IPL 2012

Chasing a mammoth target of 206 to win, it seemed all over for the hosts CSK when skipper MS Dhoni departed as they needed a staggering 43 runs from the final two overs. But all-rounder Albie Morkel breathed some life into their chase as he smashed Virat Kohli for 28 runs in the penultimate over.

Dwayne Bravo did hit a couple of boundaries in the final over and it came down to Ravindra Jadeja for the final ball with two runs needed. The all-rounder, on the very first ball that he faced, got the ball past short third man for a boundary and that completed an incredible chase for CSK.

#2 31*(11) vs KKR, IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season was arguably the one to forget for CSK as they finished seventh in the points table. However, their thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Ravindra Jadeja's contribution was definitely worth remembering.

Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed to be taking CSK comfortably to the win while chasing 173. But some late wickets meant that KKR came roaring back into the game. Jadeja kept on hitting boundaries at crucial junctures and the equation got down to seven needed off two balls.

When his team needed him, Jadeja stepped up and smashed two sixes off the final two deliveries to deliver a thrilling win for the Super Kings. He remained unbeaten on 31 off just 11 balls, a truly incredible cameo.

#1 15*(6) vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Unsurprisingly, Ravindra Jadeja's most clutch cameo came in the recently concluded IPL 2023 final. Chasing 171 to win from 15 overs in a rain-affected final, CSK had contributions from almost all batters and the game went right down to the wire.

Mohit Sharma's incredible yorkers brought the game to a stage where 10 runs were needed off two deliveries and it seemed like GT would seal another title.

However, that wasn't to be as Mohit delivered a slot ball that Jadeja smashed down the ground for a six. With four needed off the final ball, the pacer erred by giving a full toss on Jadeja's pads. The all-rounder wasn't going to miss it as he flicked it away for a boundary and just took off for his celebration.

