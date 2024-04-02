RCB Predicted Playing 11 and Impact Subs vs LSG for Match 15 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Faf du Plessis and Co. do have a win to their name, but their performances over the three matches so far have been rather unconvincing. They could ponder a couple of changes for their upcoming clash against the Super Giants, who are on the back of a win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 15 of IPL 2024 against LSG.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

RCB's opening combination hasn't clicked in tandem so far in IPL 2024. Du Plessis got off the blocks quickly in the season opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but hasn't delivered in the last two matches. In contrast, Virat Kohli is on the back of successive half-centuries.

Despite the presence of Will Jacks, changes are not expected in this department. Du Plessis and Kohli will look to make the most of the powerplay and carry their impetus into the middle overs.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Rajat Patidar is the owner of an IPL century against LSG, but he has looked off color this year. His batting position hasn't done him any favors, and he could have his first notable score of the tournament if he returns to the No. 3 spot.

The rest of RCB's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik have done their job as finishers, while Glenn Maxwell is still searching for his first meaningful knock of IPL 2024. Cameron Green is another player who needs to kick on and score big.

Mahipal Lomror could be brought in if RCB want an additional batting option, but they might need to go bowling-heavy at their home ground.

Lower Order: Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley

Karn Sharma has dropped out of the RCB XII and might not be able to enter it against LSG as well. Mayank Dagar will thus be the sole spinner.

Vyshak Vijaykumar was impressive with his variations in the last game and could continue to be part of Bengaluru's pace-heavy attack. The local lad will know the conditions well and will be expected to produce wickets in the middle overs.

Alzarri Joseph has been expensive, and the Royal Challengers could look to replace him with either Lockie Ferguson or Reece Topley. While the former is a more sensible pick given the side's requirements, it's arguable that the latter is a better T20 bowler.

Topley could be given the nod to get some more flexibility with the bowling changes. He could chip in with a couple of powerplay overs alongside Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley.

Other impact sub candidates: Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep.