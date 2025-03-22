RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR for Match 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Tim David & Rasikh Salam

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The showpiece event will kick off at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

RCB, who finished fourth last year before being knocked out in the Eliminator, will be keen on getting their campaign off to a good start against the defending champions. Rajat Patidar's first match as captain could see Bengaluru field a fairly predictable side, with the preseason camp and press conferences giving a decent indication of the direction they wish to take.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus an impact player, for Match 1 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

Virat Kohli will have a new opening partner in IPL 2025, with Phil Salt having joined the side. Salt had an excellent campaign last year, but his form has tapered off in recent times. The Englishman will want to return to his explosive best in a format that suits him well, while Kohli will be keen on continuing from where he left off in 2024.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

There's only one real question in the RCB middle order, and that's which player they pick between Tim David and Jacob Bethell. While Bethell is a batter with immense potential, Bengaluru are likely to want some might in the lower order and could start with David.

Captain Rajat Patidar will be key against spin, and the same goes for Jitesh Sharma. Liam Livingstone, another Englishman whose form hasn't been at its absolute best, will want to contribute heavily in both departments. Krunal Pandya, one of the best defensive left-arm spinners in the country, will round off the middle order.

Lower Order: Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma is RCB's frontline domestic wrist-spin option, but the XI might not have space for him. The Royal Challengers are expected to go in with a pace-heavy attack that shores up their death bowling, with Rasikh Salam being picked alongside Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Lungi Ngidi and Nuwan Thushara will be Hazlewood's backups, while Swapnil Singh and Manoj Bhandage are likely to be options on the impact player bench. Speaking of which...

Impact Player - Devdutt Padikkal

RCB's playing XI would have Krunal at No. 7, and that's probably a position too high for him. Their impact player is likely to be a batter even though they don't have a wrist spinner in the side apart from Livingstone.

Devdutt Padikkal, who did well in the intra-squad practice game, could be the man trusted with the role. Padikkal isn't at his best at No. 3, but he's a player of immense talent and could have an improved campaign this time around.

