RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 37 of IPL 2025 ft. Devdutt Padikkal & Rajat Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 37 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. The first game of the double-header will see both teams experience a short turnaround following their clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Ad

RCB, with four wins from seven matches, have been excellent on the road in IPL 2025. However, key players are suffering dips in form and the bowling attack hasn't come together often enough. Bengaluru could consider a couple of changes, although their weak bench means that options are limited on that front.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 37 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt failed to withstand the new-ball test of Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen in the previous game. At Mullanpur, where there is some swing with the new ball, the RCB openers will need to be at their absolute best and set the tone for the middle order.

Ad

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

RCB used Manoj Bhandage as a batting impact sub in the previous game, but the move didn't pay off. They're likely to return to the side that gave them their four away wins.

Ad

Captain Rajat Patidar and finisher Tim David have carried the middle order so far, with Jitesh Sharma being inconsistent and Liam Livingstone looking woefully out of touch. Krunal Pandya, meanwhile, doesn't offer much with the bat.

There are calls from certain quarters for RCB to drop Livingstone and pick either Romario Shepherd or Jacob Bethell, but that could compromise the batting even further. At this point in time, the Royal Challengers might just accept that they need the English all-rounder to come good and trust the bowling flexiblity that he brings to the table.

Ad

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Picking RCB's bowling attack is a straightforward task. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal will lead the pace line for the franchise, with Suyash Sharma serving as the frontline spinner.

Ad

Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

RCB didn't need the services of Devdutt Padikkal in the reverse fixture, but he should be back in the side for this clash. He could come in as an impact player if they chase.

Rasikh Salam is another candidate to be picked as a fourth fast-bowling option, but Padikkal is the likelier choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More