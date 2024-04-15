RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for Match 30 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 30 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 15.

With one win in six matches, Bengaluru are majorly struggling. Their playoff hopes are almost extinguished, and there are so many concerns that it doesn't seem like they'll be able to revive their campaign.

Moreover, RCB are still searching for their ideal combination, having made changes in almost every game. The same could be the case on Monday, making predicting the side a near-impossible task.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Nevertheless, we have to try. On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 30 of IPL 2024 against SRH.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

RCB's opening combination is one of the few things that has remained constant in IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are expected to continue at the top of the order against SRH. Both players have decent records against the Orange Army and will want to make the most of the powerplay.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB pulled the plug on the Cameron Green experiment in the last game as they fielded Will Jacks at No. 3 in an attempt to boost their top-order batting stocks. While the Englishman didn't fire, he is a dangerous batter who is bound to be backed over the remainder of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell has reportedly suffered an injury in training but is expected to be available for the SRH clash. Even if he isn't, RCB might not worry too much, given the atrocious form the Australian has been in.

The rest of the middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Bengaluru could adopt a wait-and-watch approach to field Saurav Chauhan and could want an additional bowling option if they don't need the services of the uncapped left-hander.

Lower Order: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley

In their last game, RCB bizarrely dropped Yash Dayal, who has been arguably their best bowler in IPL 2024. With Akash Deep not doing much to make an impact, the left-arm seamer could be back against SRH.

Vyshak Vijaykumar has been decent, but Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley have been far from impressive. While Bengaluru might be tempted to replace Topley with either Lockie Ferguson or an additional overseas batter, they could give the Englishman another run out.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Other impact sub candidates: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.