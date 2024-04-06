RCB Predicted Playing XI and Impact Subs vs RR for Match 19 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 19 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

With one win in four matches, Bengaluru are close to the bottom of the points table. They desperately need a win or two to get their campaign back on track, and personnel changes might be the need of the hour.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 19 of IPL 2024 against RR.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

Expand Tweet

RCB might be tempted to bring in Will Jacks, but they could give Reece Topley another chance to impress before pulling the plug on the overseas fast bowler experiment. Nevertheless, even if Jacks plays, he is unlikely to disturb the existing combination of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

While Kohli has looked good in IPL 2024 and is in contention for the Orange Cap, Du Plessis started the season with a bright cameo against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but has experienced three successive failures since. Their task won't be easy against the likes of Trent Boult and Nandre Burger.

Middle order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Expand Tweet

Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green have all been short of runs in IPL 2024. Maxwell, in particular, has played some terrible shots to be dismissed despite getting his ideal role in the middle order.

While RCB might not be too trigger-happy, they could consider using Mahipal Lomror up the order if needed. Jacks is another option, but that might be too drastic a change so early in the campaign. Green and Patidar could thus retain their places and be given some more time.

Lomror's inclusion could push Anuj Rawat out of the side. RCB's four-bowler strategy hasn't worked so far, and they might need some reinforcement in that department. If Rawat doesn't make the grade, even as an impact sub, Dinesh Karthik could don the gloves.

Lower order: Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley

Expand Tweet

Vyshak Vijaykumar was a surprising exclusion for the last game. The Karnataka lad should return to the side against RR and give Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, and Yash Dayal some support.

Karn Sharma has fallen out of favor, and RCB don't seem keen on playing the exciting Himanshu Sharma, who hasn't even made the impact subs list in recent times. Mayank Dagar could thus continue to operate as the sole specialist spinner, although this isn't a sustainable strategy in the long run.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Other impact sub candidates: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.