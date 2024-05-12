RCB Predicted Playing XI vs DC for Match 62 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12. The three-time finalists come into this contest on the back of three successive wins.

Making the playoffs, which seemed like a distant dream a couple of weeks ago, has suddenly become possible once again for Bengaluru. They need to win their remaining two league matches and will back their chances to come out on top against a Rishabh Pant-less DC side.

RCB haven't made too many changes over the last few matches, although the conditions could force a rethink regarding a couple of spots.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

On that note, here's RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 62 of IPL 2024 against DC.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

RCB's captain has blown hot and cold in IPL 2024 and will want to come up with a significant knock against DC. Faf du Plessis needs to give Virat Kohli some company at the top of the order, and the duo will have a challenge on their hands in the form of Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB swapped out Glenn Maxwell for Lockie Ferguson in the last game. While the Kiwi quick was decent and seems to be in good form, Maxwell will be key against Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. So the Aussie could be fielded once again as Bengaluru look to give Rajat Patidar some spin-hitting company in the middle order.

The rest of the lineup is expected to wear a similar look, with Mahipal Lomror dropping out to accommodate Maxwell. Will Jacks, Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik will have important roles to play at the Chinnaswamy.

Lower Order: Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal

Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh have extracted some purchase from RCB's home wicket and will look to match DC's spin duo stride for stride. While that's easier said than done, their task will be made easier if Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal strike in the powerplay.

In Ferguson's potential absence, Du Plessis will need a third pacer to call upon from the domestic names. Vyshak Vijaykumar is the obvious choice, with the fast bowler knowing the conditions well.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Other impact sub candidates: Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.

