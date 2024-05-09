RCB Predicted Playing XI vs PBKS for Match 58 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 58 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. Faf du Plessis and company will want to sustain the momentum they have built over the last three matches.

Bengaluru have taken six points from their last three fixtures and find themselves seventh in the standings, with four wins from 11 matches. While a playoff berth is likely still going to elude them, they have put up a fight and will want to continue in the same vein over their final league assignments.

RCB have come across a fairly settled combination, and the team management might not be inclined to tinker with it.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

On that note, here's RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 58 of IPL 2024 against PBKS.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

RCB's captain had been in some indifferent form for a while, but he truly came into his own in the last game. Faf du Plessis, who has an excellent record against PBKS, will want to keep his good run going.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been impeccably consistent in IPL 2024. Up against Punjab's pace quartet, the veteran batter will be key for the away side.

Middle order: Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB are unlikely to make any changes to the middle order, which has worked well over the last few matches.

Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar have mauled anything that has come their way, while Cameron Green's hit-the-deck skills have been useful in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell will have an eye on contributing against his former franchise.

If Bengaluru need an extra batter, they could bring in either Suyash Prabhudessai or Mahipal Lomror. However, that would leave them terribly short in the bowling department, so they are unlikely to adopt that strategy unless they bowl first.

Lower order: Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal

Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh will be RCB's premier spinners, with Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack. Vijaykumar Vyshak has been in and out of the side, but he should feature alongside Yash Dayal on Thursday.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Other impact sub candidates: Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.

