RCB's Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed prime examples of how talent meets opportunity in the IPL

In the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 game, two Bengal players starred in Bengaluru's win. While Akash Deep Singh was only playing his second IPL game, Shahbaz Ahmed is now in his second season and is starting to realise his potential.

Something that is very commonly said about the IPL is that it offers opportunities for youngsters to rub shoulders with the very best in the world. There is no debate that it certainly does. But it just doesn’t work like that. To be given an opportunity isn’t enough. For a young 21-22 year old to be asked to share a dressing room with Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis isn’t enough.

He can’t be expected to just walk up to the legends, pick their brains and make the most of the opportunity. There are many issues at play to start with. Take Shahbaz for example. The first issue is that of language and the second more important issue is that of socialisation. Players have to feel a sense of belonging to make the most of the opportunity. That’s what it is really about. Once you start to feel a part of the franchise, things ease off.

Joydeep Mukherjee, Director of Cricket for the Cricket Association of Bengal, and one who has seen Shahbaz and Akash Deep very closely, said it well -

“You will see Shahbaz smiling that much more this year. He is more at ease. It takes time for they don’t often come from backgrounds where they are exposed to a dressing room atmosphere like you get in the IPL," says Joydeep.

Where there is talent, the need to nurture comes in

Maybe that’s why a second season with the same franchise is always helpful. While Shahbaz did reasonably well for RCB in 2021, Akash Deep was with the team as a net bowler and has now transitioned into a role with the first team.

Probably this is where the franchises need to be a little more sensitive and that’s where a mega auction helps. You are now with a team for the foreseeable future and it will inevitably help with socialisation. Three wickets from Akash Deep and three sixes from Shahbaz have demonstrated that they both have the talent and the hunger. All it will now take is a bit more nurturing.

“While he bowled the three fastest deliveries of the match, he is still not bowling full tilt. May be because he has an issue with no balls or he just wants to get used to a little more for he is still bowling within himself and can certainly bowl faster”, he concluded.

This is what the IPL is all about. It is where talent meets opportunity and thereafter the talent is honed to get the best out of a player. Akash Deep and Shahbaz are proof.

