RCB's playing 11 from IPL 2016 final - where are they now?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have stormed into the final of the IPL 2025 season. They have had a phenomenal campaign this year and are now one step away from winning their maiden IPL title.

The team finished second on the points table after the league stage. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1, they came all guns blazing in Mullanpur. After winning the toss and electing to field first, their bowlers set the game up, bowling PBKS out for just 101 runs.

The batters then made light work of the chase as RCB scaled the total down in just 10 overs with eight wickets to spare, sealing their spot in the final. The team last made the IPL final in 2016, when they fell short of the title by just eight runs.

This time around, RCB will be keen to end the wait and clinch the title that has eluded them for 18 long years. That said, let us take a look at their playing 11 from the 2016 final and where they are now.

Openers - Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli (c)

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB in the 2016 final. Gayle played a brilliant knock in that game, smashing 76 off just 38 balls with four boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200. His opening partner Virat Kohli also scored a half-century, making 54 off 35 balls, putting up a solid stand at the top.

Gayle played his last IPL season in 2021. The "Universe Boss" is not playing any cricket at present and isn't involved in commentary or coaching either. As for Kohli, he is still a vital member of RCB, having smashed 614 runs in the ongoing season from 14 matches with eight half-centuries. While he has retired from T20Is and Tests, he will still play ODIs for India.

Middle-Order - AB de Villiers, KL Rahul (WK), & Sachin Baby

AB de Villiers, among RCB's all-time greats, unfortunately failed in the final in 2016, scoring just five runs off six balls. KL Rahul also failed to get going, making just 11 runs off nine balls. Sachin Baby remained unbeaten on 18 off just 10 balls, hitting a four and a six at a strike-rate of 180. However, he could not finish the game for his team.

AB de Villiers now does commentary occasionally and also runs his own YouTube channel. KL Rahul was a part of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 season and is still an active part of the Indian cricket team across formats. He made 539 runs from 13 matches with a hundred and three fifties this season.

As for Sachin Baby, he is still playing domestic cricket for Kerala. He was also a part of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 season but played just one match.

All-rounders - Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, & Iqbal Abdulla

All-rounder Shane Watson had a tough night in the IPL 2016 final. He gave away 61 runs from four overs without a wicket with the ball and was dismissed after scoring just 11 runs off nine balls with the bat.

Stuart Binny, surprisingly, did not bowl in the final. With the bat, he made just nine runs off seven balls. Iqbal Abdulla bowled one over and gave away 10 runs. He remained unbeaten on four off two balls with the bat, but could not finish the game.

Shane Watson is currently a part of the IPL 2025 commentary team and has been working in broadcasting. Stuart Binny was last seen playing for India Masters in the International Masters League (IML) in 2025. Similarly, Iqbal Abdulla also plays in the Legends League and continues to play domestic cricket.

Bowlers - Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, & Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacer Chris Jordan picked up three wickets in the 2016 IPL final, giving away 45 runs in four overs. Left-arm pacers Sreenath Aravind also bagged a couple of wickets, returning with figures of 2/30 from his four overs. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also in wickets column, returning with figures of 1/35 from four overs.

Chris Jordan continues to play franchise cricket across leagues and is also a part of England's white-ball set-up, although his last T20I appearance came in 2024. Karnataka veteran Sreenath Aravind is coaching Baroda in domestic cricket and also works occasionally as a commentator.

Yuzvendra Chahal is playing for PBKS in the 2025 IPL season. He has bagged 14 wickets from 12 matches this season but missed the first qualifier due to an injury. PBKS will want him to recover in time for the second qualifier.

