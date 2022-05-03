RCB vs CSK head to head stats for Match 49, IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tomorrow at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Bangalore-based franchise is on a three-match losing streak at the moment, while CSK are coming off a win in their previous game.

Faf du Plessis and Co. performed well in the initial phase of IPL 2022, but they have lost momentum as the tournament has progressed. RCB will be keen to get back to winning ways soon.

CSK, on the other hand, need to win their remaining matches to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. Speaking of the match between RCB and CSK, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: RCB vs CSK head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore 20-9. The Chennai-based franchise has not lost a game against RCB since October 10, 2020.

Last 5 RCB vs CSK match results

CSK have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against RCB. Here's a look at the summary of the last five matches:

CSK (216/4) beat RCB (193/9) by 23 runs, Apr 12, 2022 CSK (157/4) beat RCB (156/6) by 6 wickets, Sep 24, 2021 CSK (191/4) beat RCB (122/9) by 69 runs, Apr 25, 2021 CSK (150/2) beat RCB (145/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 25, 2020 RCB (169/4) beat CSK (132/8) by 37 runs, Oct 10, 2020

Last 5 match results of RCB in MCA Stadium

RCB have a 1-1 win-loss record at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in IPL 2022. While they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI), they tasted defeat on this ground at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Here's a look at the results of their two matches:

RR (144/8) beat RCB (115) by 29 runs, Apr 26 RCB (152/3) beat MI (151/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 9

Last 5 match results of CSK in MCA Stadium

Even the Chennai Super Kings have a 50% win record on this ground. They started with a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT), but bounced back to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Here are the results of their two outings:

CSK (202/2) beat SRH (189/6) by 13 runs, May 1 GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17

