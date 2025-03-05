RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025 (03/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 52

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3, in match 52 of IPL 2025. The Southern Derby ended with RCB eking out a two-run victory in a last-ball thriller.

CSK won the toss and chose to field first. The home side were off to a stunning start with the bat as openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell formed a 97-run stand in 59 deliveries.

While Bethell departed after a 55-run knock from 33 deliveries, Kohli finished with 62 runs off 33 balls. They lost some momentum with their middle-order batters failing to make a significant impact.

However, Romario Shepherd upped the ante towards the back end, notching up a blistering 14-ball half-century. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 53 in 14 balls, helping RCB register 213/5 in 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the CKS bowlers, picking up three wickets. Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran bagged one scalp each.

CSK's 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre stole the show with his batting exploits in the run chase. The youngster missed out on a well-deserved ton, losing his wicket after scoring 94 runs from 48 balls.

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a wonderful unbeaten 77-run knock in 45 deliveries. Despite the two batters' heroics, the Chennai-based side fell short of the target, slumping to a heartbreaking two-run defeat.

Lungi Ngidi bowled a wonderful spell for Bengaluru, registering figures of 4-0-30-3. Shepherd was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blitzkrieg.

With the victory, RCB have now climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with eight wins from 11 outings. CSK are already out of the playoffs race and are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just two victories in 11 games.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the game that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 RCB's Romario Shepherd takes Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners

CSK's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed had a disastrous outing with the ball. He looked clueless against Romario Shepherd's onslaught in the 19th over.

The over kicked off with Shepherd clobbering the ball over the mid-wicket fence. The subsequent delivery saw the RCB batter send the ball for another maximum, going straight this time.

Khaleel was unlucky on the third ball as the ball went for a four after an edge. The seamer committed a costly mistake, bowling a front-foot no-ball that was dispatched over point for a maximum.

The final ball of the over also went for a four. Khaleel leaked 33 runs off the over, bowling the most expensive over by a CSK bowler in the league's history.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana get involved in nasty collision

RCB opener Jacob Bethell got a big reprieve in the fourth over due to a nasty collision between Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana. The southpaw top-edged a ball from pacer Anshul Kamboj while going for an attacking shot on the leg side.

Jadeja covered a lot of distance and came under the ball. However, Pathirana also sprinted in the direction of the ball. The two were involved in a collision which led to Jadeja dropping the catch.

#3 Dewald Brevis departs for a golden duck after controversially being denied DRS

CSK batter Dewald Brevis walked out to bat in the 17th over. Lungi Ngidi dished out a full toss to the South African batter on the first ball. The ball hit the pad and the RCB side appealed for LBW.

On-field umpire Nitin Menon adjudged it out. While Brevis signalled for DRS, he was denied by the umpire as the time had run out by then. Interestingly, the 15-second timer was not shown on the television screen after the batter was given out.

Brevis and non-striker Ravindra Jadeja argued with the umpires but to no avail. Menon made a massive error in the high-pressure situation as replays showed that the ball would have missed the stumps.

