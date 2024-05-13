RCB vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 62 ft. Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in IPL 2024 on Sunday, May 12, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. All-rounder Cameron Green's unbeaten 32-run knock and one wicket helped the Bengaluru-based franchise extend their winning streak to five matches.

Delhi Capitals struggled to perform well in the absence of their regular captain Rishabh Pant, who was suspended. Stand-in skipper Axar Patel tried his best to chase down the 188-run target by scoring a half-century, but he did not receive enough support from the other batters.

Yash Dayal bagged a three-wicket haul for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Lockie Ferguson bowled a brilliant spell of 2/23 in four overs, while Impact Player Swapnil Singh took David Warner's prized scalp in the first over itself.

Earlier in the match, Rajat Patidar's half-century helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach 187/9 in 20 overs. Will Jacks also played his part well by scoring 41 runs.

Now that the RCB vs DC match of IPL 2024 has ended, here's a look at the three moments from the game which generated a buzz among fans.

#1 Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli's banter in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli was up against his old friend Ishant Sharma once again in the IPL. The two players have been a part of the league since 2008. Interestingly, Sharma had never dismissed Kohli in an IPL match before.

Kohli smacked one four and three sixes off Sharma's bowling before the pacer got a nick of the RCB opener's bat and dismissed him caught behind. After the dismissal, Sharma went towards Kohli and gave him a light-hearted send-off.

Kohli knew that his old friend had the last laugh so he had a wry smile on his face as he walked back to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room.

#2 Cameron Green hit the bull's eye to get rid of Tristan Stubbs

Cameron Green won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent all-round show at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Australian all-rounder scored 32 runs in the first innings and then displayed his fantastic fielding skills.

In-form Tristan Stubbs could have changed the game for DC, but he had a misunderstanding with Axar Patel in the middle. Stubbs almost ran down to the striker's end, while Axar had no intent to run after failing to time a ball from Green to perfection.

Green quickly ran towards the ball near the striker's end and threw hit towards the non-striker's end. He hit the stumps to send Stubbs back to the dressing room.

#3 Delhi Capitals' sloppy fielding in IPL 2024 match against RCB

Delhi Capitals were not up to the mark on the field against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday night. They dropped multiple catches, which allowed Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks to bring RCB back into the contest.

Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs dropped catches and gave reprieves to the RCB batters. Later in the second innings, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Stubbs got run out, showing that DC failed to do the basics right on Sunday in IPL 2024.

