RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returned to winning ways, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The hosts won the encounter by 23 runs, which was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

After being put to bat first, Bangalore posted a slightly sub-par total of 174 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli once again starred with the bat, notching up his third fifty of the season. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each.

In response, the visitors got off to the worst possible start, losing three wickets inside just two runs. While Manish Pandey kept his wicket intact, he ran out of partners at the other end.

In the 14th, Pandey himself got trapped in front on 50 as Delhi could only score 151/9 in their reply. Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak finished with 3/20 as RCB won the game by 23 runs.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match vs DC [IPLT20]

Kohli, who has now amassed 214 runs across four innings, began the show for RCB in great fashion. The former RCB captain clobbered six boundaries and a solitary maximum for his 47th IPL fifty and thus was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his efforts.

On that note, let's take a look at all the award winners from the RCB vs DC match.

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (50 off 34)

Game-changer of the Match: Virat Kohli

Catch of the Match: Aman Khan

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Virat Kohli

Longest Six of the Match: Faf du Plessis (86 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Aman Khan (strike rate of 180)

Most Fours of the Match: Virat Kohli (6 fours)

Scorecards from the RCB vs DC match

RCB batting scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

Batting first, RCB started on a high note, with Faf du Plessis and Kohli adding 42 runs for the opening wicket.

While du Plessis couldn't convert his start, Kohli went on to score his third fifty of the season. However, he was dismissed on a juicy full toss off Lalit Yadav's bowling.

While Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell did chip in with useful contributions, RCB lost wickets in a cluster after the halfway mark. From 89/1, they found themselves reeling at 132/6 in the space of just 25 balls.

Following a 42-run partnership between Anuj Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB posted a total of 174/6 in the first innings.

Delhi Capitals scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

The DC batters utterly failed in what should have been a straightforward chase on the batting paradise at the Chinnaswamy.

Impact player Prithvi Shaw failed to score a run, while Mitchell Marsh also registered his third duck in his last four IPL games.

Skipper David Warner, who was amongst runs prior to the game, was caught in the sixth over for just 19 runs.

Manish Pandey was the only shining light for Delhi as the IPL veteran scored his 22nd IPL fifty in 37 balls. Aman Khan and Anrich Nortje chipped in with a few runs as DC could only make 151 runs on the board and lost the game by 23 runs.

Notable records that were broken

The lop-sided game between RCB and DC also saw a slew of records get broken on the evening. On that note, let's take a look at three of those records that were broken during RCB's 23-run victory.

1. Most 50+ scores at a particular ground

With his 50 against Delhi, Virat Kohli has now scored 25 scores of 50 or plus at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is the most by any batter at a particular ground in T20 cricket.

2. Joint-most ducks for DC

With another failure on Saturday, Prithvi Shaw earned an unwanted record to his name as he now has the joint-most ducks for the Capitals in the IPL. His two-ball duck against RCB was Shaw's seventh score of 0 for DC, which is the same number of ducks that Virender Sehwag scored during his time at Delhi.

3. Best bowling figures by an Indian on RCB debut

Vijaykumar Vyshak had a terrific game against Delhi, claiming superb figures of 3/20. This is the best spell bowled by an Indian bowler on a RCB debut, surpassing RP Singh's record of 3/27.

