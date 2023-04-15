RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 returns to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (April 15) for a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). It is the first afternoon match of the season for the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The conditions at this venue are excellent for batting. Teams batting second have won both the IPL 2023 matches played at this stadium so far. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bowl first.

Ahead of the clash between RCB and DC, here's a look at the pitch history details of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records & stats

The pitch in Bengaluru helps the batters a lot. Bowlers have had a tough time on this ground. High-scoring matches are quite frequent on this ground. The same trend should continue in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

The average first innings score at this venue is 170, but in the last match hosted by Bengaluru, RCB failed to defend a 213-run target against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's a list of some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team score: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 82 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 213/9 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Average first-innings score: 170

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. The stadium is known for high-scoring matches, and quite a few batters playing in today's match have achieved success on this ground before.

The pitch has helped the pacers a bit. RCB pacers Wayne Parnell and Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets each in the previous IPL game in Bengaluru.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

The Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in the last match on this ground. Half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB score 212/2 in 20 overs against LSG. LSG reached 213/9 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

11 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking only two of them. Here's a brief summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 (Faf du Plessis 79*, Amit Mishra 1/18) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 (Marcus Stoinis 65, Mohammed Siraj 3/22) by 1 wicket.

Poll : 0 votes