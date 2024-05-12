RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 62nd match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. It is another do-or-die match for RCB, who are on a four-match winning streak.

The Bengaluru-based franchise still have a slim chance of sneaking into the top 4 of the IPL 2024 points table. RCB will have the home advantage against DC tonight.

Ahead of the RCB vs DC match, here's a look at the weather forecast, probable XIs and other important details to know about this IPL 2024 game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Match 62, IPL 2024

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date and Time: May 12, Sunday, 7.30pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted in Bengaluru during the match hours. The chances of rain are close to 40%. Just like the KKR vs MI match, this game could be a shortended affair.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

Bengaluru's pitch generally aids the batters. However, the wicket could be on the damper side due to recent rains in the city. Also, the fast bowlers may receive some help from the conditions in the first phase of the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar (Impact Player), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal (Impact Player).

DC

Abishek Porel (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Axar Patel (c), Kumar Kushagra (Impact Player), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

RCB have a ton of momentum on their side. Although DC beat tabletoppers RR in their previous IPL 2024 game, Bengaluru will be the favorites to win tonight. RCB have the home advantage, while DC will be without their captain Rishabh Pant for this game.

Prediction: RCB to beat DC tonight.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

