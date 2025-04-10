RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

Looking for their first home win of IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10.

RCB have been spotless on the road this season, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and the Mumbai Indians away from home. However, they lost their only game at home to the Gujarat Titans.

They face a stern test against a well-packed Delhi Capitals (DC) unit. Faf du Plessis, former RCB leader, is also deemed fit to play after missing the last fixture.

Here's a look at how the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's wicket is expected to play in the RCB vs DC clash.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is widely considered a batting paradise. The ground holds the record for aggregate runs (549) in an IPL match, which was set when SRH beat RCB after scoring 287/3 in the first innings. Here are all the vital stats you need to know for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

IPL matches played: 96

Won by teams batting first: 41

Won by teams batting second: 51

No result: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017

Highest team total: 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - RCB vs KKR, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - DCH vs RCB, 2010

Average first innings score: 168.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch surprised observers in the last match at the venue. RCB scored 169/8 while batting first as pacers found enough movement off the deck.

However, batting became easier as the match progressed. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has historically been more suitable for chasing teams and the captain who wins the toss is expected to field first.

Having said that, don't be surprised if the ball moves a bit, especially in the powerplay overs. Opening batters might be needed to mix caution with aggression early on before going helter-skelter.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last IPL match

Rajat Patidar of RCB and Shubman Gill of GT at toss [Getty Images]

The Gujarat Titans beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025.

Mohammed Siraj came back to haunt his previous side as he claimed magnificent figures of 3/19. He took the wickets of Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Liam Livingstone, who scored a fifty. As a result, RCB posted a first-innings score of 169/8.

GT got over the line in the chase thanks to Jos Buttler's incredible hitting. He hammered 73* off 39 with five fours and six sixes. The pitch became quite easy to bat on in the second innings as there wasn't anything for the spinners either. The Titans eventually won the clash with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.

