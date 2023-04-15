RCB vs DC, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results

Two teams who are languishing at the bottom end of the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), are set to cross swords for Match 20 of the ongoing IPL 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

Currently at the foot of the IPL 2023 points table, DC are yet to open their account in the league. They faced a crushing last-ball defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game.

Sent into bat first, Delhi rode on Axar Patel's well-made 25-ball 54 and posted a total of 172 runs on the board. Skipper David Warner also continued his run-scoring spree and scored his 58th IPL fifty.

MI started the chase brilliantly. A 71-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the stage nicely before Tilak Verma scored a vital 29-ball 41. Skipper Rohit Sharma held the fort admirably and scored a 45-ball 65 for MI.

The DC bowlers stopped the flow of runs really well in the second half of the innings. However, the top-order contributions ensured that Mumbai sneaked their first win of the season off the last ball of the match.

Scorecard of RCB from their previous IPL 2023 game

Similar to DC, RCB will also enter the match on the back of a gut-wrenching last-ball defeat in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After being asked to bat first in front of their home supporters, RCB batters scored 212 runs in the first innings.

Virat Kohli kickstarted the innings in brilliant fashion, notching up his 46th IPL fifty. LSG bowlers bowled well after the powerplay as Faf du Plessis looked rusty and found it difficult to score runs at a brisk pace.

Du Plessis, however, remained calm and made up for it in the death overs. He found an able ally in Glenn Maxwell as the duo stitched up 115 runs for the second wicket.

While the RCB skipper scored 79*, Maxwell played a terrific innings of 59 from just 29 deliveries.

The LSG unit found themselves in dire straits when their run-chase began. The team lost three wickets inside the first four overs and skipper KL Rahul struggled to get going.

Marcus Stoinis then delivered a counter-attacking knock of 65 from just 30 balls. However, another double strike in quick succession meant that LSG were left reeling at 105-5 in 11.1 overs.

However, Nicholas Pooran, the ₹16 crore acquisition, took no time in stamping his authority and stunned RCB fans with his stroke-filled 62 off 19 deliveries at an incredible strike rate of 326.32.

Pooran's sumptuous innings turned the match upside down as LSG recorded an exhilarating victory on the very last ball of the match.

With just five needed off the last over, Harshal Patel did his best to restrict the opposition batters but he didn't have enough runs to defend as LSG won the match by just one wicket.

RCB will be hoping to take full advantage of the home conditions when they go up against an underperforming DC unit on Saturday.

