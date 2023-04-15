RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Both the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will welcome one key all-rounder for their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday, April 15.

While Bangalore can now call upon Wanindu Hasaranga to beef up their struggling bowling department, Delhi can avail the services of Mitchell Marsh once again. The Aussie has rejoined the squad after heading home to get married and is expected to slot right back into the playing XI.

It's safe to say that both sides need their respective boosts. While RCB are placed eighth with one win from three matches, DC are dead last after having failed to get off the mark in five tries. The Capitals' net run rate is also the worst in the competition by far, and they desperately need some inspiration.

Faf du Plessis and Co. weren't able to hold their nerve at key junctures in the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Two missed run-outs in the final over sounded the death knell as they slumped to their second successive loss.

David Warner's men, meanwhile, have not been in the hunt in any of their IPL 2023 contests thus far. Their previous clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) did go down to the final ball, but the five-time champions were in control for most of the contest.

A win would be invaluable for both teams, with a playoff spot already drifting away from their grasp. Will RCB arrest their slump and get back in the win column? Or will DC put their first points on the board this year?

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Struggling bowling units face off at high-scoring Chinnaswamy

Prithvi Shaw has been a massive disappointment in IPL 2023

Both RCB and DC's bowling units have struggled thus far in IPL 2023.

For the home side, Harshal Patel has been awfully expensive. Although a couple of names, including Mohammed Siraj and Karn Sharma, have come up with telling performances in flashes, the attack is yet to click as a unit.

DC, on the other hand, have had barely any notable displays. While Mukesh Kumar hasn't lived up to his billing, fellow domestic pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed have struggled with injuries. Even Kuldeep Yadav, who was their standout bowler last year, hasn't been at his lethal best so far.

The batting units, however, might serve as the equalizer.

Warner has been woeful at the top of the order for DC. Although he's somewhere in the reckoning for the Orange Cap, his slow runs have cost the team dearly. The middle order hasn't been delivering either, with clear deficiencies against both pace and spin.

RCB, on the other hand, have issues against spin that surfaced against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They have attempted to plug that hole by bringing in a couple of left-handers, and Hasaranga's return will help too. So that might not be a massive factor against the Capitals.

Both RCB and DC have clear weaknesses, but while the former can exploit the weaknesses of their opposition, the same can't be said about the latter. A close contest should be on the cards, with Bangalore starting as the slight favorites.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 20 of IPL 2023.

