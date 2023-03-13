RCB vs DC memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 11th match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, March 13, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Smriti Mandhana's poor batting form continued as she could only score eight runs off 15 balls before departing in the 5th over.

Ellyse Perry (67) and Richa Ghosh (37) resurrected Bangalore's innings after a sedate start. Courtesy of their crucial contributions, RCB reached a respectable total of 150/4. Shikha Pandey starred for the Capitals in the bowling department by picking up three wickets.

In response, DC got off to a poor start as dashing opener Shafali Verma departed for a golden duck. Alice Capsey (38 off 24 balls) then hit a flurry of boundaries to inject momentum into their innings after the loss of an early wicket. Captain Meg Lanning (15 off 18 balls) kept her company but failed to score briskly.

RCB bowlers Asha Shobana (2/27) and Preeti Bose (1/12) picked up a couple of wickets in the middle overs and tried to dent DC's chase.

The equation got closer in the end, but Marizanne Kapp (32*) and Jess Jonassen (29*) held their nerves and finished off the chase in the last over with two balls to spare.

Royal Challengers captain Smriti Mandhana reflected on the close loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"Really good effort from our bowlers to take the game to the 20th over. The partnership got us back into the game. Pez and Richa batted brilliantly to get us to a defendable total. Not the best of the starts and that includes my batting. The first 14 overs really hurt us. Even 10-15 more runs would have helped us.

"The tracks are changing. CCI and DY, the number of matches that are being played, the wickets will slow down at the fag end of the tournament. It will definitely assist pace off and the spinners more and more!

DC vs RCB WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

