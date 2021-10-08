RCB vs DC Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Shimron Hetmyer's explosive fifty went in vain earlier in IPL 2021

Two teams that have already qualified for the playoffs, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), face off on the final day of the league stage of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

Yesterday's result - the Punjab Kings beating the Chennai Super Kings by a hefty margin - rekindled hopes of a top-two finish for RCB. But that's almost impossible right now after the loss they suffered to bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad two days ago. RCB need to win by a massive 163-run margin to make Qualifier 2.

Table-toppers DC are assured of first spot in the IPL 2021 points table and will look to carry their momentum into the playoffs. The fitness of Marcus Stoinis, who has missed the last few games with injury, is their only concern.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 was a last-ball thriller that RCB won by a solitary run. AB de Villiers' blistering unbeaten 75 proved to be the difference as Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant couldn't take their team over the line in the final over despite scoring half-centuries.

IPL 2021: Team combination the objective as RCB and DC search for pre-playoff form

Both RCB and DC are yet to find the right team combination, with injuries and lack of form forcing the two franchises into making a change or two in almost every game. They would love to play the final league game with their first-choice playing XI, which would give them confidence and stability ahead of the playoffs.

The talented George Garton has been a touch expensive for RCB, and Kyle Jamieson might be in line to make a comeback to the playing XI. If the three-time finalists want to take a risk, the pacy Dushmantha Chameera could make his IPL debut. Otherwise, most of RCB's team picks itself.

On the other hand, DC have been playing with only three overseas players in some of their games. If Stoinis isn't fit, Ripal Patel might be replaced by Sam Billings.

The form of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan is a concern for DC, with the openers struggling to adapt to conditions in the UAE. The powerplay has the best passage of play for batting in the second phase, and the duo will eye a sizeable opening partnership.

RCB would want De Villiers, who has played lower down the order in IPL 2021, to get some batting practice in the middle. The South African has struck a few lusty blows but he clearly isn't at his best. Devdutt Padikkal, who has come under criticism for his strike rate, will be eyeing a more dynamic innings alongside his skipper.

This could go either way, since both RCB and DC have been among the best teams in the competition. But the table toppers, who are on a two-match winning streak right now, start as the favorites. Unless they rest a few big names ahead of the playoffs, last year's finalists might exact revenge on RCB for their loss in the reverse fixture.

Prediction: DC to win Match 56 of IPL 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna