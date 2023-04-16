RCB vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, RCB put up a competitive 174/6 as Virat Kohli scored a fine fifty. In the chase, DC were held to 151/9 as Bangalore’s debutant pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak shone with 3/20. Delhi’s loss to Bangalore was their fifth in as many matches in IPL 2023.

DC’s horror run with the bat continued as they lost half their side for 53 inside nine overs. It all began with Prithvi Shaw (0) being run-out by a direct hit from Anuj Rawat. Mitchell Marsh (0) then spooned a catch off Wayne Parnell’s bowling. Yash Dhull (1) was beaten for pace by Mohammed Siraj and trapped lbw.

David Warner (19) struck four boundaries before miscuing a pull off Vyshak. Abishek Porel (5) then miscued a high full toss off Harshal Patel to mid-on. Axar Patel again looked good before falling to Vyshak for 21 off 14.

Manish Pandey (50 off 38) gave the Delhi innings some respectability with a fighting knock. Some resistance from the lower-order, including a cameo from Anrich Nortje (23* off 14) ensured DC were not bowled out.

Virat Kohli 50 guides RCB to challenging total

After Bangalore were sent into bat, Kohli top-scored with 50 off 34 balls as his team put up 174/6. Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 42 for the first wicket before the Bangalore skipper fell for 22 off 16. Du Plessis fell to a sensational catch at midwicket off Marsh’s bowling.

Kohli held the innings together, slamming Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six in the 10th over. With a single in the same over, he reached a 33-ball 50. The RCB star, however, perished soon after, miscuing a high full-toss off Lalit Yadav.

Mahipal Lomror (26 off 18), Glenn Maxwell (24 off 14) and Shahbaz Ahmed (20* off 12) chipped in with handy contributions even as Dinesh Karthik registered another duck. Impact Player Rawat also struggled, remaining unbeaten on 15 off 22 balls.

RCB vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Kohli was RCB’s most assured batter by some distance. He also chipped in with three catches during Delhi’s chase. With the ball, Vyshak (3/20) and Siraj (2/23) delivered excellent performances.

For DC, Marsh and Kuldeep claimed two wickets each, while Pandey scored a resolute half-century.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance as a batter and fielder.

