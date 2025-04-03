RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player ratings as first Chinnaswamy outing ends in defeat for Patidar and Co.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fell to their first defeat in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 2. The three-time IPL finalists went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first, Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore combined to restrict the hosts to 169/8 on a track that had some assistance for the bowlers. RCB never had the bowling resources needed to stifle the Titans in the chase, and the 2022 champions got over the line with more than two overs to spare.

On that note, here are RCB's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against GT.

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Bengaluru falter in front of home crowd

Virat Kohli notched up a failure. [Image: iplt20.com]

Phil Salt: 2/10

Salt rode his luck, including a series of edges and a dreadful drop by Jos Buttler. He made only 14 before an aimless heave across the line saw him castled.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Kohli's familiar woes against deliveries on his hip came to the fore. He found deep square leg to perfection and also committed a misfield that resulted in an injured finger.

Rajat Patidar: 5/10

Patidar came to the crease early in the powerplay, and although he struck a couple of boundaries, he was always going to find it tough against the GT seamers. He was trapped in front by Ishant Sharma, leaving RCB in trouble in the middle overs.

Liam Livingstone: 6/10

Livingstone was scratchy for most of his knock and barely found the middle of his bat, with his strike rotation coming under question. The Englishman cleared the boundary five times thanks to some poor bowling from GT, and Rashid Khan in particular, but his strike rate was just 135 and he survived a drop early on. That said, if not for him, RCB would've been hammered.

Tim David: 8/10

David chipped in with another handy cameo lower down the order, hitting three fours and two sixes to give RCB an outside chance. The Aussie is one of the most dangerous death-overs hitters in the world.

Jitesh Sharma: 7.5/10

Jitesh played his characteristically risky brand of cricket, and although he rode his luck at times, he did well to get RCB out of trouble. His range and ability to clear the boundary helped the side through a rough phase.

Krunal Pandya: 2/10

Krunal, who doesn't offer much to RCB with the bat, lasted just five balls before being outfoxed by a carrom ball from Sai Kishore. He was taken apart in the three overs he bowled, leaking 34 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7/10

Bhuvneshwar got the ball to move around a bit, but the GT openers negotiated him well for the most part. The swing bowler gave RCB their first breakthrough and finished his four-over quota to be his team's most economical bowler on the night.

Josh Hazlewood: 4/10

Hazlewood had a rare off game as the GT top three converted his hard lengths into scoring opportunities. He went for 43 runs in the 23 balls he bowled, conceding three fours and four sixes.

Rasikh Salam [IP]: 2/10

Rasikh was often too short and gave away too many easy boundaries. His slower balls weren't too effective either, and he ended up as RCB's most expensive bowler.

Yash Dayal: 6/10

Dayal was decent if unspectacular. He didn't create any real wicket opportunities but kept things tight.

Devdutt Padikkal: 3/10

Padikkal tried to show intent, but it's clear that he hasn't gotten used to playing in this manner. He missed the ball by a mile to be castled by Siraj.

