RCB vs GT IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Bangalore vs Gujarat IPL 2022 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) somehow find themselves in a position where their fate is out of their hands once again. If the Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB will be ruled out of playoff contention.

But before that, the three-time finalists need to beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 67 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19.

GT, having already sealed a spot in Qualifier 1, might want to rest a few players ahead of the playoffs. Wriddhiman Saha has been a revelation at the top of the order in the powerplay, while captain Hardik Pandya has led from the front. The bowling attack is versatile, with several quality options like Lockie Ferguson waiting on the bench to make a return to the playing XI.

The last time the two teams met in IPL 2022, GT emerged victorious by six wickets as Rahul Tewatia and David Miller strung together a brilliant partnership. But the fact that Bangalore managed to put 170 up on the board despite Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik contributing a combined total of two runs will be encouraging for them.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RCB vs GT

Will Virat Kohli stop finding ways to get out?

Virat Kohli's constant failures have been shooting RCB in the foot in IPL 2022. Despite looking good in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the former Indian captain has offered no confidence whatsoever while at the crease. Both he and Du Plessis will be Bangalore's most important players against GT.

Mohammed Siraj has been off-color throughout the tournament, while Josh Hazlewood hit an all-new low in the previous game as he was taken apart by a rampaging Jonny Bairstow. Even Harshal Patel hasn't been able to live up to his IPL 2021 standards, making the pace attack wear a slightly underwhelming look heading into the final game of the league stage.

But RCB have the players to make a difference. Wanindu Hasaranga, who scalped two wickets in the reverse fixture and is right up there on the IPL 2022 Purple Cap leaderboard, will be in the spotlight. Glenn Maxwell is due a big knock, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror being crucial left-handed hitters in the middle order against the talented R Sai Kishore.

Since GT are bound to rest a few players for their final league-stage encounter, RCB might start as slight favorites. IPL 2022 has been a dramatic tournament so far, and we might have to wait a little longer before another team is eliminated from playoff contention.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 67 of IPL 2022

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Match 67 of IPL 2022? RCB GT 52 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna