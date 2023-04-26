RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

A new chapter will be added to the rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they cross swords in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 23.

This particular match-up has produced some exciting games in the recent past and fans can expect another thrilling contest tonight. Tonight's encounter will be the second IPL 2023 game between the two franchises, with KKR coming out on top in the first game in Kolkata.

Ahead of the vs match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 17-14. The two teams have been a part of all the IPL seasons played so far, meeting 31 times on the field. KKR have won 17 out of those 30 games.

The two teams also faced each other in a game in 2011, where the Men in Purple came aout as victors.

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 17

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RCB vs KKR, head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to tonight's clash between RCB and KKR.

Similar to the overall head-to-head record, Kolkata has a better record than RCB while playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as well.

In a total of 11 games played at the venue between the two teams, KKR have won seven games while the hosts, RCB, have managed to win just four of those clashes.

The last time RCB and KKR met in Bengaluru, it proved to be a high-scoring thriller, where Andre Russell's freak cameo of 48* from just 13 balls took KKR over the line.

Here's a summary of their head-to-head record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 7

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 RCB vs KKR IPL matches

RCB vs KKR rivalry has always seen great IPL encounters [IPLT20]

As far as the last five IPL encounters between RCB and KKR are concerned, the Men in Purple have won three of those matches, while the Banglore outfit have won two.

As mentioned earlier, KKR defeated RCB in their previous fixture, which was Match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2023. Courtesy of Shardul Thakur's heroic 29-ball 62 and Varun Chakravarthy's 4/15, KKR handed RBC a comprehensive defeat by 81 runs.

Almost all the last five fixtures between the two teams have been lop-sided affairs.

Here's a summary of their last five meetings:

KKR (204/7) beat RCB (123) by 81 runs, Apr 6, 2023

RCB (132/7) beat KKR (128) by 3 wickets, Mar 30, 2022.

KKR (139/6) beat RCB (138/7) by 4 wickets, Oct 11, 2021.

KKR (94/1) beat RCB (92) by 9 wickets, Sep 20, 2021.

RCB (204/4) beat KKR (166/8) by 48 runs, Apr 18, 2021.

