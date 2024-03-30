RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 10 ft. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir

Match 10 of IPL 2024, which took place on Friday, is recorded in the history books. Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to win an away match in the new season, ending the home teams' dominance.

Playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KKR chased down a 187-run target inside 17 overs to record their second win of the season. This victory helped the Kolkata-based franchise move up to the second position in the standings.

Sunil Narine starred in KKR's win last night. In his 500th match in the T20 format, Narine smacked a 22-ball 47 at the top of the order to set up a win for his side. Venkatesh Iyer backed him to perfection by hitting a half-century. Narine and Iyer's contributions ensured that Virat Kohli's 83-run knock went in vain.

Here's a look at three moments from the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2024 which generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have a light-hearted moment during the strategic timeout

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have had intense fights in the past. In fact, less than 12 months ago, both Indian stars were involved in a heated argument after the RCB vs LSG match in Lucknow.

However, it looks like things are much better between Kohli and Gambhir now. During the strategic timeout in the first innings, KKR mentor Gambhir came to the middle and gave a half hug to Kohli, who had a big smile on his face. They even had a short chat during the timeout.

#2 Virat Kohli flicks most expensive bowler Mitchell Starc for a 6 in IPL 2024

The shot of the night came from Virat Kohli's bat against the most expensive player in IPL history, Mitchell Starc. The left-arm fast bowler bowled a delivery on the leg-stump line to Kohli, who was in perfect position to flick it.

Kohli timed the shot so perfectly that the ball cleared the boundary at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and earned his team six runs. Even Starc had a smile on his face after watching that shot.

KKR had bought the Australian pacer for a record INR 24.75 crore in the mini auction ahead of IPL 2024.

In yesterday's match, Kohli broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes by a batter for a single franchise in IPL. He has 241 sixes for RCB now, while Gayle hit 239 maximums for the same franchise.

#3 A fan poster about Dinesh Karthik generates buzz during IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the biggest fanbases in the sports world. The fans of RCB love each and every player of the franchise wholeheartedly.

In fact, one of the RCB fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium even compared his team's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik with MS Dhoni. During the game, the broadcaster showed a poster of a fan, which read: "DK is the real Thala."

Karthik has played the finisher's role to perfection for RCB in IPL 2024, helping them win against PBKS in their last match. Even in the match against KKR last night, he played a cameo of 20 runs from eight balls.