RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

After their four-match losing streak, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) returned to winning ways by trouncing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, April 26. The two-time former champions won by 21 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

After being put in to bat first, the visitors posted a great first-innings total of 200/5. While Jason Roy scored a quick-fire fifty up front, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh helped KKR slam 69 runs off the last five overs to put RCB under the pump.

In their chase of 201, the hosts endured an off day as they kept losing wickets at regular junctures. Virat Kohli notched up his fifth fifty of the season but it wasn't enough as RCB could only reach 179/8.

Now that the RCB vs KKR match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Varun Chakravarthy receiving the honor [IPLT20]

For his match-winning spell of 3/27 on a track that is considered extremely difficult for bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy was adjudged the Player of the Match against RCB. He took the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Mahipal Lomror.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Varun Chakravarthy (3/27)

Game-changer of the Match: Jason Roy

Catch of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Jason Roy

Longest Six of the Match: David Wiese

Electric Striker of the Match: Nitish Rana (strike rate of 229)

Most Fours of the Match: Virat Kohli (6 fours)

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

KKR batting scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

After being put to bat first, KKR piled up 200 runs in their stipulated 20 overs. Jason Roy gave KKR a rapid start and scored his second consecutive IPL fifty. The Englishman top-scored with 56 off 29 deliveries.

For the third wicket, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana put up a fantastic 80-run partnership. Iyer scored 31, and the KKR captain played brilliantly for his 21-ball 48.

In the 18th over, Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice to get rid of both left-handers. After cameos from Rinku Singh (18 off 10) and David Wiese (12 off 3), the visitors surpassed the 200-run barrier.

RCB batting scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

The RCB's chase got off to a flying start, with the home team scoring 30 runs in the first two overs. Suyash Sharma did a great job of applying pressure on the hosts by removing Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed during the powerplay.

Also losing his wicket was the in-form Glenn Maxwell, for just five runs. After a strong start, Virat Kohli went on to score his 49th IPL fifty. However, Iyer's outstanding catch on the boundary cost him his wicket as well.

From then on, the hosts' position got only worse as they continued to lose wickets at crucial moments, eventually scoring just 179/8.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Virat Kohli in action for RCB [IPLT20]

The high-scoring affair on Wednesday also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats to emerge from this IPL 2023 match:

Virat Kohli's 54-run knock helped him become the first-ever cricketer to score over 3000 T20 runs at a particular venue. The modern-day master has now amassed 3,015 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The previous best was Mushfiqur Rahim's 2,989 runs in Mirpur. Another record that Kohli broke against KKR was of completing 5,000 runs as captain in IPL history. The Delhi-born lad, who captained RCB for the third consecutive game, has now mustered 5001 runs in 143 matches as RCB skipper. RCB conceded their 24th total of over 200 in IPL history. This is the most times any franchise has leaked 200 or more runs in the IPL. RCB have now surpassed the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have done it 23 times.

Poll : 0 votes