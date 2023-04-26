RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

At the halfway mark of the league stage, RCB are fifth in the points table with four wins and three losses. KKR’s campaign has gone off-track as they have lost four matches in a row

In their last match, Bangalore came up with an impressive effort to get the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs. Batting first, they posted 189/9 as Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 39) cracked half-centuries. Harshal Patel then found some bowling rhythm, claiming 3/32 in his four overs.

Kolkata, meanwhile, were hammered by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 49 runs in their last match. Batting first, CSK put the KKR attack to the sword, notching up 235/4. Kolkata's batters were then held to 186/8. Apart from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh, none of the others could make an impact.

Today's RCB vs KKR toss result

RCB have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, stand-in skipper Virat Kohli said:

“[It’s a] no brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we've chased well here.”

Toss Update



win the toss & elect to field first against



Follow the match



Toss Update win the toss & elect to field first against Follow the match

Kohli confirmed that Faf du Plessis will be playing the 'impact player' role again. For KKR, Vaibhav Arora comes in for Kulwant Khejroliya.

RCB vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangalore subs: Akash Deep, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Today's RCB vs KKR pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen, the pitch looks very dry. The batters can take their time to get used to the surface because they can always make up, with six-hitting at this ground not being very tough historically. The longest hit today is straight down the ground and is just 71m.

Today's RCB vs KKR match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Knight Riders



12th Man Army discusses the factors that might come into play at home, the possible lineup, and the key player battles for



Here's our fan preview, on



Knight Riders 12th Man Army discusses the factors that might come into play at home, the possible lineup, and the key player battles for Here's our fan preview, on

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

RCB vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

