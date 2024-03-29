RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host an intriguing IPL 2024 match between home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. It is the second home game of the season for RCB, who beat the Punjab Kings at the venue on Monday.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first away game of the season. They opened their IPL 2024 campaign with a win against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata.

Ahead of the RCB vs KKR clash in Bengaluru, here's a look at the T20 records and pitch history of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

The wicket in Bengaluru has behaved differently of late. Virat Kohli mentioned in the post-match presentation that the pitch was a bit two-paced, forcing him to play more traditional cricketing shots.

In the past, Bengaluru would be a batting paradise. On that note, here are some numbers that fans should know from previous IPL games played on this ground:

IPL matches played: 89

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 48

Matches with no result: 4

Highest team total: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team total: 82 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2010

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2017

Average run rate: 8.71

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The RCB vs KKR pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the two captains walk out for the toss. Generally, the wicket has helped the batters, but in recent matches, the spinners have enjoyed bowling at the venue as well.

KKR have fond memories of playing here. Back in 2008, Kolkata bowled Bengaluru out for just 82 runs at the venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

RCB beat PBKS by four wickets in the last match on this ground. The game was played on March 25, 2024. A 45-run knock from Shikhar Dhawan guided PBKS to 176/6 in 20 overs. RCB reached 178/6 in 19.2 overs, thanks to a splendid half-ton from Virat Kohli.

The batters whacked a total of 14 sixes in the RCB vs PBKS match. Twelve wickets fell in the contest, with spinners bagging four of them.

Brief Scores: RCB 178/6 (Virat Kohli 77, Harpreet Brar 2/13) beat PBKS 176/6 (Shikhar Dhawan 45, Mohammed Siraj 2/26) by 4 wickets.