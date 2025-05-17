RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, May 17, after the BCCI temporarily suspended the tournament on May 9. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight.

The hosts will have their tails up, considering they have the joint-most (eight) wins this season so far. RCB have 16 points, and a win here would make them the first team to reach 18 points, a virtual confirmation for qualification.

KKR, on the other hand, are just one loss away from confirming their exit from the playoff race. It has been an inconsistent season for them, with just five wins in 12 games. However, a win here could spice things up. Before the match gets underway, let's look at how the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch is expected to play in the RCB vs KKR clash.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, IPL records

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is widely considered a batting paradise. The venue holds the record for aggregate runs (549) in an IPL match, which was set during IPL 2024 when the SunRisers Hyderabad (287/3) beat RCB (262/7). Here are all the vital IPL stats you need to know about the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

IPL matches played: 100

Won by teams batting first: 43

Won by teams batting second: 53

No result: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017

Highest team total: 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - RCB vs KKR, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 191/5 - RR vs RCB, 2014

Average first innings score: 167.89

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has surprised fans a bit this season. In the first three games here, there were no 200+ scores. However, in the last fixture between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a total of 424 runs were scored.

Pacers have found seam and swing early on in Bengaluru, a pattern that is expected to continue in the RCB vs KKR clash. In fact, since 2023, pacers (242 wickets) have enjoyed unreal success as compared to spinners (89 wickets).

The exact pitch report will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar just before the toss at 7:00 PM IST.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Last IPL match

Virat Kohli shaking hands with MS Dhoni after 2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings Match - Source: Getty Images

The last match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium proved to be an absolute classic between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the hosts clinching a two-run win on May 3.

With a scorching 14-ball 53*, Romario Shepherd helped RCB reach 213/5 in the first innings. Since CSK performed admirably for the majority of their run chase, his cameo ultimately made the difference.

To take CSK's chase deep, youngster Ayush Mhatre (94) and veteran Ravindra Jadeja (77*) stitched a 114-run partnership. Yash Dayal remained composed in the final over, allowing RCB to win by a margin of two runs. He took MS Dhoni's wicket in the last over.

