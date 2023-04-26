RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Twenty days isn't a long period of time in general, but it sure will feel like a lot for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two teams met at Eden Gardens in Match 9 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) back on April 6. KKR entered the match on the back of a loss, and RCB were fresh off a thumping win.

The outcome of the contest was far from predictable, though, with the hosts harnessing their spin attack to full effect and beating the visitors by a whopping 81 runs. Since then, their fortunes have been headed in opposite directions.

With four wins from seven matches, Bangalore are carefully poised in the top half of the IPL 2023 standings. Kolkata, on the other hand, have lost four on the bounce to be placed eighth.

While the former are primed to make the most of their home support and climb up the table, the latter will be desperate to get back among the win column.

KKR have generally enjoyed playing at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium, but they have clear holes in their squad this time around. However, they will take heart from the manner in which they choked RCB 20 days ago.

IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Bangalore look to banish scars of the reverse fixture

Venkatesh Iyer is KKR's leading run-getter this season

Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma were the stars of the show last time around, and the spinners' fortunes have somewhat altered since then.

Narine's form has been patchy at best and terrible at worst this year, while Varun has been decent while being unable to produce regular breakthroughs at all times. Suyash, who made his IPL debut against RCB, has gone from strength to strength and become a reliable operator.

Bangalore's star men have gotten better at countering spin, though.

Faf du Plessis has made massive improvements to his middle-overs game, and Glenn Maxwell has played a couple of scintillating innings so far. Suyash Prabhudessai has entered the fray, although Mahipal Lomror and Anuj Rawat haven't bolstered the southpaw quota effectively at all.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, have a plethora of issues to work through. Jason Roy has looked excellent since joining the franchise this year, but the opener suffered an injury in the previous game and might not be at his best.

Venkatesh Iyer hasn't made an impression in three of his last four innings, although the other was a sensational hundred against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Big names like Andre Russell don't seem to be anywhere near their best either. That's not even their biggest problem, though.

KKR's pace attack has been woeful so far. Umesh Yadav and Kulwant Khejroliya have been both expensive and not really penetrative, while the overseas imports have arguably been even worse.

While Kolkata have match-winners in their ranks and can come away with the two points, Bangalore are the slight favorites.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 36 of IPL 2023.

