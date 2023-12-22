RCB vs KKR - which team has the better IPL 2024 squad?

The recent IPL player auction was unique in so many different ways. It was the first instance of the IPL auction taking place overseas. It was also the first time a live audience was in attendance. And the league broke a barrier - a female auctioneer led the charge and oversaw the proceedings. Yes, and the auction saw not one but two players being successfully sold for amounts exceeding INR 20 crore each.

We take a look at two franchises who were really digging deep into their pockets - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and analyze how they fared.

Kolkata Knight Riders Make an IPL record

Pre-Auction Requirements for Kolkata Knight Riders: The two-time IPL champions sought an Indian wicketkeeper, experienced pacers, and backups for all departments except spin.

New players snapped up: Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (INR 2 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 1.5 crore), Gus Atkinson (INR 1 crore), KS Bharat (INR 50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (INR 50 lakh), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (INR 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (INR 20 lakh), Manish Pandey (INR 50 lakh), Sakib Hussain (INR 20 lakh)

What happened at the IPL Auction?

Although the INR 24.75 crore expenditure on Mitchell Starc grabbed the spotlight, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a satisfying day at the auction table. While their pace department remains relatively thin, the early acquisitions of Chetan Sakariya and Starc, coupled with the late bid for Gus Atkinson, provide a much-needed boost. Sakib Hussain from Bihar, a two-T20-old player, is an intriguing choice, but his death-bowling skills against top-notch opponents are yet to be thoroughly tested.

Despite having a solid batting core, the additions of Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, and Manish Pandey add significant depth and power. Mujeeb ur Rahman enhances the strength of what is possibly the strongest spin attack in the competition. However, the same cannot be said for their opening options, with only a young and inexperienced backup in Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR managed to secure the services of KS Bharat as the sole Indian wicketkeeper in their squad. Their big strength is their middle-order. Mitchell Starc will add teeth to their pace-bowling contingent, and they seem to have the best spin-bowling combination.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Tough IPL auction?

RCB have concerns with their bowling department ahead of the IPL season.

Players bought at the IPL auction: Alzarri Joseph (INR 11.5 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (INR 2 crore), Tom Curran (INR 1.5 crore), Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (INR 20 lakh)

Auction Overview:

Before the auction, RCB wanted to completely revamp their bowling attack. They released the trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood, as they wanted to bring together a new group. They had already secured Cameron Green through a pre-IPL auction trade, but their pursuit of marquee fast bowlers was hindered by financial constraints, particularly after spending a substantial amount on Green.

The team's desperation was evident as they went after Pat Cummins – after having committed a significant portion of their INR 23.15 crore purse, specifically INR 20.25 crore, for the services of the Australian captain. However, the Australian fast bowler ultimately went to Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving RCB in a challenging position.

They kept facing competition from well-funded teams like Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and hence, had to recalibrate. The franchise initially aimed for Mitchell Starc as well, but was then able to snap up Alzarri Joseph for INR 11.50 crore.

Alzarri Joseph in action

Joseph, known for his ability to hit hard lengths, adds value as a middle-overs bowler, although concerns persist regarding his economy rate in death overs. The team also sought overseas pace reinforcements in the form of Lockie Ferguson and Tom Curran, even though neither boasts a standout record in death overs.

They also added Yash Dayal, possibly as a replacement of Harshal Patel. However, there are serious concerns over the team's spin resources heading into this season's IPL, with Swapnil Singh being their lone spin acquisition alongside Mayank Dagar, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, and Glenn Maxwell. They also went after 'Baby Malinga' Nuwan Thushara – only highlighting their desperation for a death-overs specialist.

RCB have a few holes in their bowling attack and they will have to strike in the first six overs to keep the opposition quiet.

On paper, KKR seem to have the better balanced side. RCB, despite the presence of power-packed batting order, have concerns with their spin-bowling and death-bowling departments.

