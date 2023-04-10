RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 will return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prepare to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The two teams met in the Eliminator match of IPL 2022 playoffs, where RCB defeated LSG to knock them out of the competition. LSG will be keen to avenge that loss tonight. They have an opportunity to defeat RCB on their home turf.

Ahead of the clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, here's a look at the pitch history details of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records & stats

The pitch in Bengaluru assists the batters. In the last match at this stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down a 172-run target without breaking much sweat. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards tonight in IPL 2023.

Teams batting second have won more matches than teams batting first in IPL matches hosted by Bengaluru. Hence, the captain who wins the toss may look to field first.

On that note, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 82

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 45

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team score: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 82 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Average first-innings score: 169

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is a paradise for batters. Lots of runs have been scored in the previous IPL matches at this venue. Fast bowlers receive some help from the surface initially, but as the game moves ahead, the batters dominate the proceedings.

Tonight's match should follow a similar trend as well. The average first-innings score on this ground is 169, but the team batting first in tonight's match should aim for a total of around 200.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians) by eight wickets in the last IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first. Karn Sharma's 2/32 helped RCB restrict MI to 171/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 172 for a win, RCB won the match in 16.2 overs, riding on half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. A total of 20 sixes were hit in that RCB vs MI match.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 171/7 (Tilak Varma 84*, Karn Sharma 2/32) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 172/2 (Virat Kohli 82*, Arshad Khan 1/28) by eight wickets.

