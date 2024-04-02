RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the 15th match of IPL 2024 tonight, where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will battle home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both franchises had an epic match at the venue last year, and fans will hope for another thriller tonight.

The wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been slightly different in IPL 2024. In the past, the wicket would favor the batters, but in recent matches, the batters have mentioned that the pitch has been a bit two-paced.

Ahead of the battle between RCB and LSG in Bengaluru, here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's IPL 2024 venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

Bengaluru has hosted 90 IPL matches so far, with teams batting second winning 49 of them. Even in the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders successfully chased down a 183-run target at this venue.

Here's a list of some important stats and numbers from previous IPL matches played in Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 90

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 49

Matches with no result: 4

Highest team total: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team total: 82 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2010

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2017

Average run rate: 8.71

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

Bengaluru's pitch has changed in recent matches. The bowlers have received some help from the conditions. In the last game, Andre Russell varied his pace to trouble the RCB batters. LSG bowlers can use the same tactic to achieve success.

Meanwhile, RCB bowlers will aim to improve their strategies for the powerplay overs. In the last match, Sunil Narine destroyed the Bengaluru bowling attack in the opening six overs of the innings.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the last IPL game at this venue on March 29. It was an evening game, where RCB scored 182/6 in 20 overs. KKR reached 186/3 in just 16.5 overs, thanks to a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer.

Only nine wickets fell in that RCB vs KKR match, with spinners picking up two of those. The batters whacked 20 fours in 36.5 overs. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 186/3 (Venkatesh Iyer 50, Vyshak Vijakumar 1/23) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182/6 (Virat Kohli 83*, Andre Russell 2/29) by 7 wickets.