RCB vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced Andy Flower as their new head coach. The reputed 55-year-old, who earlier worked with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), may have a thing or two to tell his new franchise when the two teams face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

RCB have made a topsy-turvy start to the season. They did beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) while chasing, but defending totals has proven to be extremely difficult. That was always going to be the case, given their rather undercooked bowling attack, and Bengaluru will know that LSG aren't the kind of team to go easy on poor bowling.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, have played two games thus far. They fell to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first game of the tournament, with KL Rahul playing another insipid knock, before confidently easing past PBKS. Lucknow find themselves just outside the top half of the table and will welcome the batting-friendly conditions of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Interestingly, Bengaluru have won three of their four meetings against Lucknow. One of those was the Eliminator in the 2022 edition of the league, where Rajat Patidar hammered a ton to announce himself on the IPL stage. However, things are very different now, and Patidar's own form is one of many indicators of that fact.

Can RCB get back to winning ways in front of their home crowd? Or will LSG keep their momentum going?

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Bengaluru top order in the spotlight

Virat Kohli has shown no signs of rustiness since returning from a hiatus, having put the RCB batting unit on his back with excellent performances in the last two matches. However, the rest of the top order hasn't been able to deliver.

Faf du Plessis has looked rusty since his blitz against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day, while Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell are yet to hit their straps. Cameron Green has been shunted up and down the order, and the lower-order batters have been held up to a certain extent by Dinesh Karthik.

LSG don't have a great deal of threat in the powerplay, though. Mohsin Khan has had flashes of brilliance but clearly seems to be far from his fittest, while Naveen-ul-Haq hasn't been among the wickets. Moreover, Ravi Bishnoi, the Super Giants' key man in the middle overs, has been taken for a few runs.

But what Lucknow lack in the bowling department, they make up for in the batting. Quinton de Kock will love batting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and RCB's bowlers haven't been penetrative enough at any stage of the innings.

The outcome of this IPL 2024 clash could hinge heavily on the toss. If Bengaluru manage to call right and bat second, they will be the clear favorites to get over the line. However, if Lucknow are the chasing team, they should be able to make it two in two.

Taking the toss out of the equation, it's arguable that LSG have the slightest advantage due to RCB's weak bowling unit.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 15 of IPL 2024.

