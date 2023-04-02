RCB vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match on Sunday (April 2) in IPL 2023. The two teams met once in IPL 2022, where RCB beat the Mumbai-based franchise, riding on a half-century from Anuj Rawat.

RCB and MI have had some memorable matches in the recent past. In IPL 2020, RCB beat MI once in a Super Over, while Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance guided MI to a win against RCB in the same season. In 2021, the two teams met in the season opener, with Bangalore winning a last-over thriller.

Before the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians resume their rivalry, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 17-13. The two teams have been a part of all IPL seasons played so far and have met each other 30 times on the field, with emerging victorious on 17 occasions.

The two franchises also met twice in the Champions League T20 competition, with MI emerging victorious both times.

Here's a summary of their head-to-head record in IPL:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 17

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RCB vs MI head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to this match. While it is the home venue of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians have an 8-2 lead in matches against RCB at the venue.

Quite surprisingly, RCB have a 20% winning record in home IPL matches against the Mumbai Indians. MI have enjoyed playing in Bengaluru, and they will start as the favorites to win tonight as well.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 8

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four of their last five encounters against the Mumbai Indians. Anuj Rawat was the hero for RCB in their most recent battle meeting, while Harshal Patel bagged a hat-trick to help RCB beat MI in the game before that.

Ahead of their clash in IPL 2023, here's a look at the summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians matches:

RCB (152/3) beat MI (151/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 9, 2022. RCB (165/6) beat MI (111) by 54 runs, Sep 6, 2021. RCB (160/8) beat MI (159/9) by 2 wickets, Apr 9, 2021. MI (166/5) beat RCB (164/6) by 5 wickets, Oct 28, 2020. RCB (201/3) beat MI (201/5) via Super Over, Sep 28, 2020.

