RCB vs MI memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Mumbai Indians (MI) slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 after their disappointing loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 18. MI are currently second from the bottom of the points table, above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Net Run Rate. They are the only team apart from CSK that has not won a match this season.

After being put in to bat first, the Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched a 50-run stand in 6.2 overs. Sharma was the aggressor as he raced off to 26 in 15 balls, while Ishan Kishan (26 in 28 balls) struggled to score freely at the other end.

Harshal Patel outfoxed Sharma with a beautiful delivery in the seventh over to break the promising partnership and give RCB their first breakthrough. Mumbai Indians' batting line-up collapsed from there, and by the end of 13.2 overs, their total was 79/6.

At this juncture, Suryakumar Yadav (68* in 37 balls) took his side to a respectable total. He built an unbeaten 72-run partnership with Jaydev Unadkat for the seventh wicket. Mumbai eventually reached 151/6 in 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel picked up two wickets apiece, while Akash Deep scalped one wicket in the first innings.

In reply, RCB openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis gave their team a steady start with a 50-run partnership in 8.1 overs. Unadkat drew first blood for MI by sending the opposition captain to the pavilion in the ninth over. Virat Kohli then joined Rawat, and the duo put on a match-defining stand of 82 runs to help Bangalore cruise towards victory.

After the duo's departure in the finishing stages of the match, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB reach 152/3 in 18.3 overs. They bagged their third victory of the season with seven wickets in hand.

RCB vs MI IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

Vishakan Soundararajan @Vishak_Sound MI and CSK this year : MI and CSK this year : https://t.co/x6UN6HM4u3

Yash @Yashrajput027

#RCBvMI MI and CSK fans waiting for the 1st win in this IPL MI and CSK fans waiting for the 1st win in this IPL 😶#RCBvMI https://t.co/YBUVbi2zGe

Edited by Aditya Singh