RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting this encounter on Sunday, April 2.

The Royal Challengers' quest for their first trophy resumes tomorrow. They reached the playoffs last year but failed to go all the way as they suffered a loss in the second qualifier.

A new season awaits them and will be hoping that they lift their maiden IPL title. Faf du Plessis will be leading the side and the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga will play a vital role for them.

The Mumbai Indians (MI), on the other hand, had a torrid time last year when they finished at the bottom of the points table. They managed to win only four out of 14 games and finished with only eight points to their name.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side and will hope that they turn the tables around this year. They will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business. They will be looking to go all the way and lift their sixth IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 2, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark and will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru on Sunday is expected to range between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB fans will be hoping that their side gets off to a winning start in IPL 2023.

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma will look to lead from the front against RCB on Sunday.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, and Jason Behrendorff.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without their key players in their opening fixture and Mumbai will look to cash in on it. MI will certainly hold the upper hand heading into the fixture.

Mumbai Indians look like a settled unit and expect them to kick start IPL 2023 on a winning note.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win this encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

