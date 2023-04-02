RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hammer Rohit Sharma and Co. into submission

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hammered the Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in Match 5 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 2.

After RCB won the toss and elected to field, they turned in an excellent bowling performance to restrict MI to 171/7 despite Tilak Varma's stupendous knock. In response, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis amassed 148 for the opening wicket to put the game to bed.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 5 of IPL 2023 against MI.

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Six bowlers take wickets before Du Plessis and Kohli seal the deal

Faf du Plessis: 9.5/10

Du Plessis was simply spectacular against MI, both on the field and with the bat. He plucked a stunning catch and hammered 73 off 43. To top it all off, the RCB skipper rotated his bowlers extremely well.

Virat Kohli: 9.5/10

Kohli came to play as RCB returned to their home ground. The former skipper carted the MI bowlers, particularly Jofra Archer, to all corners of the park. He remained unbeaten on 82 and seems set for a prolific season.

Michael Bracewell: 6.5/10

Making his IPL debut, Bracewell dismissed the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav and got the ball to turn appreciably. He wasn't required to bat.

Glenn Maxwell: 6.5/10

Maxwell sent down an over that went for 16 runs, but made up for it with a tasty cameo at the end of the chase. He smashed two sixes in three balls to put the game to bed.

Shahbaz Ahmed: 6/10

Shahbaz had an understated game as he neither batted nor bowled. He took one catch and receives a standard rating.

Dinesh Karthik: 4/10

Karthik had a miscommunication with Mohammed Siraj that led to a dropped catch. He did take a straightforward one later, but bagged a three-ball duck while trying to finish things off.

Reece Topley: 6.5/10

Topley got his lengths slightly wrong at the start of his spell but pulled things back well, castling Cameron Green with an inswinging yorker. The left-armer threw himself about on the field and that unfortunately proved to be his undoing as he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Harshal Patel: 5/10

Harshal dished out a few too many balls in the slot at the death. Although he dismissed Hrithik Shokeen, he leaked 43 runs in his four overs.

Karn Sharma: 8/10

Karn sent down a superb spell in the Chinnaswamy's unforgiving conditions. The leg-spinner, whose four overs went for 32, castled Tim David and had the last laugh against Nehal Wadhera.

Akash Deep: 6.5/10

Akash got one to nip off the pitch and find the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat. However, he was hit for two fours and two sixes in his three-over spell.

Mohammed Siraj: 7.5/10

Barring a 11-ball over in which he sent down an army of wides, Siraj was excellent. His four overs cost just 21 as he kept things tight with the new ball and sent back Ishan Kishan. Why the pacer thought he had to go for Rohit's skied pull is something only he can answer.

Poll : Who was RCB's best batter against MI? Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli 0 votes