RCB vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

A contest between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) would generally hold more significance.

One of the most historic rivalries in franchise league history, RCB vs MI has produced several noteworthy moments over the years. Even in the women's game, it features a clash between two of India's most important players in Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

But in Match 19 of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), only one team will have anything riding on the match. It will be Harmanpreet and Co., who are still in the running for direct entry into the final but don't have their fate resting in their hands. Bangalore, on the other hand, have already been knocked out.

It seemed like MI would run away with the top spot, but they have bungled their chances with consecutive defeats to the UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams will play later in the day, and Delhi will know exactly what they need to do to book their spot in the final.

In the reverse fixture, which was the fourth match of WPL 2023, MI hammered RCB by nine wickets. Hayley Matthews hammered an unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets to take Mumbai to a thumping victory which set the tone for their campaign.

However, Bangalore will enter this contest on the back of two wins and Mumbai on the back of two losses. What will transpire in at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, March 21?

WPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Smriti Mandhana and Co. look to sign off on a high

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

MI's top order has failed to deliver in the last few games. Hayley Matthews has somewhat cooled off with the bat after a stellar start, while Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt haven't been at their best in recent games either.

RCB, on the other hand, are finding their feet at the top. Sophie Devine hammered a spectacular 99 in the previous game, while Smriti Mandhana also notched up her highest score of the campaign, despite it being an admittedly scratchy knock.

The two bowling attacks aren't really comparable. Bangalore have struggled to pick up wickets right through the tournament, and Mumbai have one of the best bowling lineups in the competition even though DC hammered them in the previous game.

If MI bat first, they will be under serious pressure. RCB's spinners could be boosted by the surface on offer and they're also a far better chasing side. Mumbai might also be under some scoreboard pressure, with them needing to pick up two points, assuming that DC win later in the day.

More importantly, RCB are well-rested, having gotten a couple of days off. MI, on the other hand, played only last night and have been handed the tough task of featuring in an afternoon fixture mere hours later.

Smriti and Co., who can play with weight off their shoulders and appear to be in good form of late, could come away with two points. MI, though, can't be counted out.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 18 of WPL 2023.

