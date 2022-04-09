RCB vs MI Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were always going to struggle in the aftermath of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL mega-auction, but few could've predicted the miserable state they find themselves in after three matches this year.

Without a win, MI are the sad holders of ninth place, a situation that could change ahead of their fourth game of the season. The five-time champions take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 18 at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the second game of a double-header Saturday that also sees fellow bottom-feeders Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off.

MI wouldn't have pressed the panic button after their second loss, but the way they unraveled in the face of a Pat Cummins assault would've been massively concerning. The bowling lacks penetration, with even Jasprit Bumrah copping some stick twice this season already. Disappointingly for MI, they don't have any quality options on the bench that can preserve their team balance while improving their side.

Meanwhile, RCB are slowly finding their feet after crumbling to the Punjab Kings in their first game of IPL 2022. They narrowly edged the Kolkata Knight Riders before outlasting the Rajasthan Royals as well, handing both teams the only defeat of their respective campaigns so far. In a positive sign for RCB, they have several players who are yet to unlock their true potential this year.

MI can't afford a fourth loss on the trot, and the fact that they've been beaten in each of their last two encounters against RCB doesn't bode well for them. Rohit Sharma and Co. need to find their feet immediately, while RCB will look to build on their promising form under new captain Faf du Plessis.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RCB vs MI

Can Faf du Plessis capitalize on MI's powerplay bowling woes?

The MI bowling attack is so reliant on Bumrah that they've been unable to find the best way to use him. Oppositions play him out at the start of the innings, whereas they feast on the others if the spearhead doesn't take the new ball. MI's best bet might be to hand Bumrah the first or second over and hope that he prises out RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli is yet to hit his straps in IPL 2022, with his previous dismissal being a highly uncharacteristic run-out. The poor MI bowling attack might be exactly what he needs to find the form that has eluded him in the IPL over the last few seasons. Glenn Maxwell's return will beef up the middle order for RCB, with Dinesh Karthik excelling in the finisher's role.

MI's middle order, on the other hand, features vastly younger names in Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma. Brevis, who grew up idolizing AB de Villiers and was an ardent RCB fan, will be in the spotlight at No. 3. But it's safe to say that Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to deliver for MI to have any chance of taking the game deep.

Overall, RCB are a much stronger outfit this year. Maxwell's availability only makes them an even stronger outfit, while MI's selection woes don't have an easy solution. Unless the toss or a single-handed match-winning performance blesses MI, RCB should be able to notch up their third win on the trot.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 18 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

