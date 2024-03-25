RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 25, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the sixth match of the IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the season-opener against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. They will be eager to bounce back and secure their first win of the season.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, started off on a positive note, handing Delhi Capitals a four-wicket loss. Batting first, the Capitals posted 174 for nine. Punjab chased down the score with four balls to spare, courtesy of Sam Curran’s 47-ball 63 and Liam Livingstone’s 38 off 21.

On that note, here are our top three differential picks for the RCB vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Karn Sharma (RCB) - 7.0 credits

Karn Sharma in action (credits:ipl.com)

Karn Sharma could prove to be a worthy pick in your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team. He has been outstanding at the batting-friendly venue in Bengaluru, taking 11 wickets in six matches, including a four-fer.

Although Sharma proved costly for RCB in the previous game, he still managed to take a wicket.

#2 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Harshal Patel in action (Credits: ipl.com)

Harshal Patel was quite expensive in the previous game against DC but managed to pick up two wickets. With 20 wickets in 21 games, he has performed admirably at this venue, which was his home ground for many seasons.

Considering his experience at the Chinnaswamy, Patel could be an excellent choice for the RCB vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#1 Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Jonny Bairstow (left) got run out at the non-striker's end in the last match (credits: ipl.com)

Jonny Bairstow didn’t have a perfect start to his season as he was run out for 9 (3). However, he was recently the Player of the T20I Series against New Zealand, scoring 175 runs in four games at an average of 50+.

Bairstow also has a notable record against Bengaluru, smashing 253 runs in four matches at an average 63. Expect him to do much of he same this evening in Bengaluru.

