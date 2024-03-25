RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – March 25, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in the sixth match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

Bengaluru had a disappointing start to their IPL season, having lost against defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. Batting first, they posted a 176-run target for the loss of six wickets. Faf du Plessis (35), Anuj Rawat (48), and Dinesh Kartik (38) were the key batters but CSK, however, achieved the target with 1.2 overs to spare.

Punjab had a positive start to their campaign as they beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Chasing 174, the English duo of Sam Curran (63) and Liam Livingstone (38*) led the batting charts to chase down the target in 19.2 overs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RCB vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Cameron Green (RCB) - 8.0 credits

Cameron Green in action (Credits: IPL)

Cameron Green is a fine all-round option from RCB. He can bat in the middle order and bowl 3-4 overs to contribute across departments. He kickstarted his IPL season scoring 18 runs and chipping in two wickets in the most recent game.

Green has scored 90 runs in two games, including one fifty, against PBKS and picked up two wickets.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Kagiso Rabada in action (Credits: IPL)

Kagiso Rabada can be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 team.

Rabada has a remarkable record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having claimed 16 wickets in just seven matches. He has also bagged five wickets in three matches at this venue.

#1 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (Credits: IPL)

Faf du Plessis loves to bat against Punjab Kings and has hammered 840 runs in 16 matches against them at an excellent average of 60.

Faf started his IPL 2024 campaign on a strong note, scoring a quick-fire knock of 35 runs from 23 balls, featuring eight fours. He will be eager to put up a better show in the upcoming RCB vs PBKS Dream11 match.