RCB vs PBKS head to head stats for Match 60, IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their 13th match of IPL 2022 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 13. Faf du Plessis' men are currently fourth on the points table with seven wins from 12 games. If RCB win their next two games, they will qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are in the middle-muddle of the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from 11 matches. With three more matches remaining, PBKS need to win them all to ensure they have a good net run rate in order to qualify for the playoffs.

With so much stake in the upcoming game, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between RCB and PBKS in IPL.

IPL 2022: RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record

Punjab Kings have a 16-13 lead in the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS emerged victorious by five wickets when they battled RCB earlier this season.

Last 5 RCB vs PBKS match results

Punjab Kings have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's a summary of their last five match results:

PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, Mar 27, 2022 RCB (164/7) beat PBKS (158/6) by 6 runs, Oct 3, 2021 PBKS (179/5) beat RCB (145/8) by 34 runs, Apr 30, 2021 PBKS (177/2) beat RCB (171/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 15, 2020 PBKS (206/3) beat RCB (109) by 97 runs, Sep 24, 2020

Last 5 match results of RCB at Brabourne Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a match at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022, having lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Here's a summary of the two games they have played at this venue this season.

GT (174/4) beat RCB (170/6) by 6 wickets, Apr 30 SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, Apr 23

Last 5 match results of PBKS at Brabourne Stadium

Punjab Kings have a 1-2 win-loss record at the Brabourne Stadium this season. They suffered a defeat in their previous two matches on this ground against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and GT after having beaten the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by 9 wickets, Apr 20 GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 8 PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, Apr 3

